Scarborough Athletic Club’s Paul ​Lawton secures fifth place at Sledmere East Yorkshire Cross Country League race

Scarborough Athletic Club members line up at Sledmere.

​Twenty Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the fifth and penultimate round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League that was held at and around Sledmere Estate.

The course was over a hilly and two-lap 7.1-mile course, writes Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton, who was fifth-placed overall of 239 and also fifth Male overall of 146.

He was followed by; Robert Preston 11th, Matthew Heaton 20th, Lee Wiles 37th, Christian Brown 41st and Jamie Ward in 45th, who closed in for the team that was placed third.

Paul Lawton, left, and Robbie Preston, were the first two Scarborough AC finishers at the Sledmere and At The Double races.

The team was backed up by; Glyn Hewitt 46th, Robert Bailey 64th, Laurence Wood 66th and second Over-60, Matthew Rutt 96th, Mark Bowes 103rd, Chris Clayton 111th, David Fox 135th and second Over-70.

The Women’s Team was led home by Nicola Kidd the 18th Female and third Over-40.

She was followed by; Sarah Noble 32nd, Rachel Gilbank 62nd, and Christine Robertson 68th and second Over-65 who closed in for the team that was ninth.

The team was backed up by; Julie Clayton 77th, Sally Kingscott 91st, Sophie Vaughan 92nd.

Six SAC members competed in the latest and ninth race of the Winter Series of races, ‘At The Double’ that was held at the Cleveland village of Carlin How.

Paul Lawton was the club’s first finisher with the runner up placing and second Male of 89 overall.

He was followed by Robert Preston, sixth, Matt Jones seventh and the first Over-45, Chris Clayton in 44th closed in for the team that was placed second.

Katy Dannerolle led the club’s females in seventh Female overall and the third Over-50.

Scarborough Athletic Club members line up at the re-arranged East Yorkshire Cross Country League event at Sledmere.

She was followed by; Sue Haslam 10th and first Over-70, Julie Clayton 20th and third Over-55 closed in for the team that was placed third.

Two SAC members competed together in the Valentine Half Marathon in Newcastle

Both recorded Personal Best times when Lee Adamson finished in 2.07.38 and Vicki Adamson 2.07.39.

After competing in the North Yorkshire Cross Country League the previous weekend, Kevin Archer competed at an English Masters Athletics Association Inter Area Indoor fixture, that was held at Lee Valley Athletics Stadium, North London.

Kevin finished second in the Men’s Over-70 Age Group 1500 metres with 5:35.19.

He also competed in the 800 metres and was first in 2:45.24, to improve his British lead time from 2:48.75.

Next weekend, he hopes to be back at the same venue, to contest the British Masters Athletics Championships.

On a very cold and windy day, seven SAC members braved the elements to compete in the fifth round of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League, at Whitby School.

The seven represented different age groups that ranged from the Under-11 Girls event to the Men’s Over-70 Race amalgamated with events for Veteran Males over the age of 65.

In the first race of the day for Under-11s, nine-year-old Tayla Koekemoer finished up in 10th Girl overall of 24, and ran faster than 12 Under-11 Boys

In the Senior Women’s Race, Hester Butterworth was 22nd overall of 100 and third Over-50. Bridget Macedonski was 39th and first Over-55.

In the Senior Men’s Race, Darryl Koekemoer finished 14th overall of 101 and second Over-40. Mark May followed in sixth of 16 Over-60s.

In the events for Men Over-65, Kevin Archer who specialises in Veterans Indoor Track Races, competed in his first Cross-Country Race since 2021, and his track speed enabled him to head all the Over-70 runners. Mike Padgham followed in fifth Over-65.

Twenty-nine SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

The first overall for the club was Laura Garforth who was third-placed Female of 82 and second Over-45 after achieving a Personal Best (PB) time.

Graham Casey was next to finish and the 23rd Male of 78.

Other Male Results; D. Lester 2nd Over-50, M. Pepworth 1st Over-55, C.Allen 2nd Over-65, P. Shepherdson 5th Over-50, D. Fox 1st Over-70, M. Hyde 6th Over-45, D. Field 5th Over-60, M. Thompson 1st Over-85,R.Glover 4th Over-45.

All Other Female Results: N. Kidd 2nd O40, C. O’Neill 4th O45, L.Lester 8th O45, S. Villiers 6th O60, N. Doody 3rd O50, R.Frank 4th O50, J.Webb 7th O60, H.Casey 8th O60, S. Shepherdson 6th O50, E. Fordyce 4th O55, A. Kitto 1st O70 with a PB, L. Hinchliffe 7th O50, J.Fish 9th O60, C. Bilton 12th O45, M. Slater 1st O75, T. Mace 5th O55, M. Pepworth 7th O55, P. Keenan 2nd O70.

Helpers: Peter Barnard, Carey Bilton, David and Susan Bond, Robert Glover, Victoria O’Neil, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Whitby: Robert Preston 53rd overall of 109, Harry and Maureen Butterworth were helpers

All other parkruns

Millfield: Matthew Rutt 29th overall of 209 on his 250th parkrun.

Woodhouse Moor Leeds: Aaron Padgham 201st overall of 606.

Alnwick: Hester Butterworth 1st O50, Mike Padgham 2nd O65.

Withernsea: Gillian Metcalfe 11th Female overall of 23.

Endcliffe: Giulia Wilkins 72nd Female overall of 242 and 4th O45.

Hull East Park: Lee Wiles 72nd overall of 442

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 8th O55.