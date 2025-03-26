Scarborough Athletic Club’s ​Rhona Marshall earns age-group win at Edale Skyline Fell Race

SAC runner Will Anderson won the parkrun at Wykeham on Saturday.

​Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Edale Skyline Fell Race and was the first counter for the English Senior Fell Race Championships and therefore attracted a top-quality entry.

The race has a brutal 4,505m of climb over a 21-mile course.

The race, which had a total of 327 finishers, also had 36 starters who failed to complete the full course inside strict time limits.

Rhona Marshall finished 18th Female overall and first Over-40 in 3.27.37. Robert Preston was the first of the three club men in 97th overall and 3.22.28, Matt Jones was 119th with 3.28.09, Ian Beaver 224th with 4.08.11.

The SAC team at Edale.

At the Amsterdam parkrun Sarah Chadwick was third Female of 53, while Suzanne Villiers was third O60 at the Brecon parkrun.

Twenty-one SAC members took part in the Wykeham parkrun.

Will Anderson finished first overall of 187, and first overall for the 11th time at this Parkrun. Sue Haslam led the club females and was second Female overall of 68 and first O70 in an Age Group course record of 23.28.

All Other Male Results; C. Brown 2nd Over-50, D.Hepples 4th Over-45, M. Rutt 31st, D. Lester 10th Over-50, C. Bourne 3rd Over-55, P. Shepherdson 11th Over-50, C.Allen 4th Over-65, R. Grainger 13th Over-50, M. Pepworth 10th Over-55, K. Cousins 15th Over-50, M. Thompson 1st Over-85.

All Other Female Results; N. Kidd 1st Over-40, L. Bourne 1st Over-50, K. Rawlinson 2nd Over-55, S. Vaughan 5th Over-45, N.Edmond 7th Over-55, M.Pepworth 8th Over-55, A. Morgan Harrioson-Lee 9th Over-55, H. Casey 8th Over-60.

Helpers; David and Susan Bond, Hilary Casey, David Field, Martin Pepworth, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Sewerby: Linda Hinchliffe 6th Over-50 and 49th Female of 114, Mary Slater 1st Over-75, Tanya Mace 10th Over-55.

Dalby Forest: Bridget Macedonski 2nd Over-60, 3rd Female of 65, Robert Preston 17th Male of 70, David Fox 3rd Over-70, Jayne Graves 3rd Over-60, Pete Northedge 1st Over-75

Whitby: Avril Metcalfe 5th Over-60, Simon Valente 5th Over-65

All Others

Roundhay Park: Hester Butterworth 3rd Over-50, Melanie Padgham 5th Over-60, Mike Padgham 7th Over-65.

Oldham (Chadderton): Harry Whitehouse 2nd Over-75.

Oldham (Alexandra Park): Kevin Hutchings 16th Over-55.

Beverley: Lee Wiles 39th Overall of 237.

Durham: Rob Powell 7th Over-50