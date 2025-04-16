Scarborough Athletic Club’s Rhona Marshall earns top spot at Guisborough fell race
The SAC Women’s team that finished third overall was led by Rhona Marshall and first Female Overall of 36, writes Mick Thompson.
She was followed by Sue Haslam in 14th and first Over-70.
Marianne Borsheim completed the team in 16th and first Over-50.
Julie Clayton backed up in 33rd and fourth Over-55.
Robert Preston finished sixth overall of 141.
Matthew Jones was ninth and first Over-45.
Sixty club members competed in the first race of the Summer Handicap series, which consisted of a 3.3-mile multi-terrain race based at Scarborough Rugby Club and included a section of the disused Railway Line.
The first finisher overall on Handicap was Nicki Edmond, who was followed in second by Raffi Aghanian and Fay Debenham in third.
The Fastest Men’s Result was achieved by Will Anderson. The second fastest was 16-year-old Alfie Carr and third fastest Andrew Hopper.
The Fastest Female was Rhona Marshall. The second fastest was Anna Giddings and third fastest Sue Haslam.
At Dalby Forest parkrun, on Saturday morning, SAC’s Andrew Kaufman was fourth overall of 186 and first Over-40.
Glyn Hewitt was the first Over-50, Anna Giddings second Female overall of 87 and Lorraine Hewitt third Over-50.