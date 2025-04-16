The Scarborough AC team line up at the Guisborough fell race.

Six Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the 13th and penultimate race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series, which was held at Guisborough over an above average course of 20 kilometres and 850 metres of climb.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SAC Women’s team that finished third overall was led by Rhona Marshall and first Female Overall of 36, writes Mick Thompson.

She was followed by Sue Haslam in 14th and first Over-70.

Marianne Borsheim completed the team in 16th and first Over-50.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Rhona Marshall earns top spot at Guisborough fell race

Julie Clayton backed up in 33rd and fourth Over-55.

Robert Preston finished sixth overall of 141.

Matthew Jones was ninth and first Over-45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixty club members competed in the first race of the Summer Handicap series, which consisted of a 3.3-mile multi-terrain race based at Scarborough Rugby Club and included a section of the disused Railway Line.

The first finisher overall on Handicap was Nicki Edmond, who was followed in second by Raffi Aghanian and Fay Debenham in third.

The Fastest Men’s Result was achieved by Will Anderson. The second fastest was 16-year-old Alfie Carr and third fastest Andrew Hopper.

The Fastest Female was Rhona Marshall. The second fastest was Anna Giddings and third fastest Sue Haslam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Dalby Forest parkrun, on Saturday morning, SAC’s Andrew Kaufman was fourth overall of 186 and first Over-40.

Glyn Hewitt was the first Over-50, Anna Giddings second Female overall of 87 and Lorraine Hewitt third Over-50.