Scarborough Athletic Club’s Rhona Marshall earns Yorkshire Wolds Ultra Trail Race win

Rhona Marshall was the first Female at the Yorkshire Wolds Ultra Trail Race.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Rhona Marshall ran into top form in the Yorkshire Wolds Ultra Trail Race.

This consisted of a circular 55-kilometre route starting and finishing on the outskirts of Pocklington with 4,100 feet of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

Rhona finished in 5 hours 29.35 to finish fourth overall and first Female.

Seven SAC members competed in the South Cave 10K Road Race.

The scenic course went through the historic small town of South Cave and village of Ellerker, with two hills in the later stages.

Mark Bowes led the club members with a Personal Best time of 47.29 and was 158th overall of a large field of 883 finishers.

Claire O’Neil was the club’s first female and 53rd Female overall of 400 in 51.22.

Other results; David Field 50.40, Nicola Doody 52.48, Martin Pepworth 54.54, Darryl Koekemoer 56.32, Mandy Pepworth 88.17.

Alfie Carr Walls was the fastest finisher at the SAC Summer Handicap race in Ravenscar.

Forty-six SAC members competed in the fifth round Club Summer Handicap Race at Ravenscar, that consisted of a 3.2 miles multi-terrain course.

The first finisher on Handicap was David Lester who was followed by Linda Hinchliffe and Gwilyn Elliott-Hobson.

The Fastest Male Finisher was Alfie Carr Walls.

Daniel Bateson and Matthew Middleton, were the respective second and third fastest.

The Fastest Female Finisher was Anna Giddings.

Nicola Kidd and Fay Hethershaw were the respective second and third fastest.

At the Caffarella (Rome) parkrun John Lambe was second Over-55 and at the Bishan parkrun in Singapore Andrew Chadwick was fourth Over-50.

Eighteen SAC members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough parkrun, Jack Hopper the first finisher for the club in sixth overall of 264.

Nicola Kidd led the club’s females with second Female Overall of 119 and first Over-40 with a PB.

All other Male results; A.Hopper 1st Over-55 with a PB, A.Padgham 22nd, G.Elliott-Hobson 29th, R.Sheader 75th, M.Thompson 2nd Over-85.

All other Female results; B.Macedonski 1st Over-60, F.Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, K.Dannerolle 3rd Over-50, J.Trown 3rd Over-45, D.Trown 11th Over-50 with a PB, K.Rawlinson 5th Over-55 with a PB, S.Sayers 7th O60 with a PB, L.Hindhaugh 3rd O65, T.Mace 9th O55 with PB, T.A. Palmer 16th O60.

Volunteers; Adrian Atkinson, Hikari Ford, Dale Hepples, Tui Alice Palmer, Mandy and Martin Pepworth, Linda Richardson and Ellie Waite.

Seventeen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Jonathan Sharp was the first finisher overall for the club in sixth overall of 179.

Jayne Graves led the club’s females with 12th Female overall of 76 and second Over-60.

All other Male results; C.Brown 1st Over-50, R.Powell 1st Over-55, M.Rutt 26th, D.Lester 9th Over-50, M.Pepworth 3rd Over-55, S.Deacon 4th Over-40, P.Shepherdson 10th Over-50, S.Valente 4th Over-65 with a PB.

All other Female results; L.Tomlinson 3rd Over-50, J.Clayton 3rd Over-60, S.Vaughan 9th Over-45, E. Fordyce 7th Over 55, N.Edmond 8th Over-55, S.Carr 6th Over-60, M.Pepworth 9th Over-55.

Volunteers; Peter Barnard, Robert Glover, Helen Layton, Chris and Jacob Waite.

At Whitby parkrun Mark May was first Over-60 Male and Brenda May second Over-60 Female.

At Dalby Forest parkrun Glyn Hewitt was fourth overall of 190 and first Over-50, Pete Northedge second Over-75, Dave Fox third Over-75 and Julia Webb 41st of 84 Females and first Over-65.

Christine Robertson was 32nd Female overall of 163 and first Over-65 at Sewerby parkrun with Karl Cousins 14th Over-50.

At Fountains Abbey Ripon) parkrun, 12 club members joined a large total of 542.

David Field was the first finisher for the club in 128th overall and eighth Over-60. Nicola Doody led the club’s females with 29th Female overall of 234 and fifth Over-50.

Other Female Results; G. Wilkins 4th Over-45, M.Padgham 2nd Over-60, R.Frank 10th Over-50, M.D’Eath 11th Over-50, L.Hinchliffe 9th Over-55, S.Field 4th Over-60, C.Metcalfe 27th Over-50, M.Slater 2nd Over-75, P.Keenan 6th Over-70

Other Male Finisher; A.Doody 34th Over-55.

Rushcliffe Nottingham: Holly Shepherdson 65th Female overall of 232.

Endcliffe: Robert Lillee first Over-70.

Stalybridge: Kevin Hutchings 4th Over-60.

Black Rocks Wirksworth Derbyshire: Harry Whitehouse fifth Over-75.