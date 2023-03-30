Scarborough Athletic Club’s Rhona Marshall stars at Edale and Bilsdale fell races

Rhona Marshall shone at the Bilsdale and Edale fell races.

It was the only Category AL Fell Race over the North Yorkshire Moors and which started at Chop Gate village in the North Yorkshire National Park, writes Mick Thompson.

It involved an extremely tough 23-kilometre course over varying terrain with 1,300 metres of ascent and descent to achieve the minimum standard for an AL Fell Race.

Paul Lawton was the first finisher for the club in 2 hours 36 and 15th male.

Paul Lawton (Scarborough AC) shone at the Bilsdale Fell Race.

He was followed by Matt Jones 20th and Matt Machouki 21st.

Ian Spence followed in 34th and closed in for the men’s team that finished 2nd.

Ian Beaver who was competing in his first race at this level provided the back up after finishing up in 42nd male.

Rhona Marshall was the club’s sole club’s female competitor.

She finished 3rd female overall and 1st Over-40, and also 27th overall of 116 in an excellent time of 2 hours 43 minutes.

Just a week after competing at a long distance fell race over the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, Rhona Marshall competed in another Long Distance fell race in the the Peak District National Park, the Edale Skykline Fell Race around the village of Edale.

The course consisted of 21.5 miles and 4,500 feet of climb over a unmarked course and high exposed terrain, which she completed in 3 hours 26 after finishing 2nd female and also 32nd overall of 202 top class fell runners.

Two club runners ran the Sheffield Half Marathon.

Dale Hepples finished 359th of 4749 finishers in 93.06, and Fay Hethershaw finished 4th O50 in 102.56.

Kevin Hutchings finished the Wilmslow Half Marathon inside his 2-hour target for marathon training, in 119.15.

Twenty-three club members ran the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Duncan Smart led the club members home after finishing 7th overall of 169 and 1st O50. Claire O’Neil was the 1st of the club’s females after finishing 3rd female overall of 72 and 1st O45.

Other male results; J.Merron 13th, S. McEwan 14th, J. Waite 2nd 11-14, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55, J. Hopper 35th, D. Lester 7th Over-50, P. Barnard 8th Over-55, R. Hyde 7th Over-50, P. Shepherdson 11th Over-50, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, M. Padgham 2nd Over-75, R. Gough 3rd Over- Over-70

Other Female Results; M. D’Eath 1st Over-50, J. Miller 3rd Over-50 with a PB, J. Webb 3rd Over-60, G. Glegg 4th Over-60, L. Tomlinson 3rd Over-45, M. Padgham 5th Over-60, A. Metcalfe 6th Over-60, C. Bilton 8th Over-45, J. Hudson 8th Over-60.

Helpers: Robert Glover and Jacob Waite

Six club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robert Preston won for the ninth time at the Parkrun, Monty Kettlewell followed in 3rd 11-14.

Jennie Kettlewell led a quartet of the club’s females in 2nd O45.

She was followed by Nikki Edmond 7th O55, Wendy Pattison 8th O50 and Sharen Carr 3rd O60.

Five club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Neil Scruton led the way after finishing 12th overall of 105 and 1st O75, followed by Matthew Rutt 13th, David Fox 2nd O70.

Victoria O’Neil was 12th female overall and 2nd O45, and Olive Bannister 1st O65.

Five club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Linda Hinchliffe led the four others after finishing 32 female overall of 86 and 6th Over-50.

She was followed by a duo of Over-70 females namely Lesley Bayes in 3rd and Mary Slater 4th in their age group.

Alan Keenan was 2nd Over-75 and Mick Thompson was once again the 1st Over-80.

At Endcliffe (Sheffield) Parkrun, Hannah Mainprize was the 1st female overall of 173 and achieved a second 1st place at this Parkrun. Rebecca Dent was 31st female overall.