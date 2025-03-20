The Scarborough Athletic Club runners line up at the Thirsk 10 on Sunday March 16.

​Ben Guthrie completed his most successful cross-country championship season, when competing for North Yorkshire Schools at the prestigious English Schools Championships held at Ardingley, Sussex.

Ben was competing a week after he sealed an overall Under-17 Men’s Cross-Country Championship with a victory at the final race at Richmond in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross-Country League, writes Mick Thompson.

All the competitors in the English Championships will have qualified after selection by their County following Championship Races.

Ben was joined at the English Championships by just three other Scarborough and District School’s young athletes, that were selected to represent North Yorkshire Schools team.

In the Inter-Boys race Ben was the team’s third scorer, and Louis Richardson fourth of the eight team members, whose team finished 29th of 42 teams.

Dan Shipton led the Junior Boys team that finished 21st of 41 teams.

Ellie Walsh was second scorer for the Inter Girls Team that finished 27th of 42 teams.

Thirteen SAC members competed in the very popular Thirsk 10-Mile Road Race, and three took advantage of a fast course to record a PB time.

There was a total of 919 runners and 10 wheelchair finishers.

Anthony Gough led all the club’s finishers in a 62.39 PB.

Fay Hethershaw finished very close to her PB time achieved three years ago with 75.59.

Other Male Times; Dale Hepples 67.58, Mark May 76.57, Robert Glover 77.53 PB, Peter Smith 79.03, Dave Lester 80.06 PB, Mark Bowes 81.00.

Other Female Times; Sarah Noble 81.08, Julia Webb 102.16, Linda Hinchliffe 104.00, Jean Fish 109.15, Lester Lester 114.05.

Six SAC members competed in the 11th fixture of the Esk Valley Fell Cub’s Winter Series of races.

The race was based at and around the famous Lion Inn at Blakey Ridge on the North Yorkshire Moors. It was named The Blakey Blitz and consisted of an 18.6 Kilometre course with 855 metres of climb.

In rain, mist and wind, 43-year-old Daniel Bateson finished first overall of 139.

He was followed by Robert Preston 5th, Paul Lawton 6th and Matthew Jones 12th and 1st Over-45, who sealed the first team result.

The team was backed up by Robert Bailey 33rd and Ian Beaver 52nd Male placings.

With prevailing poor visibility at the venue, five club women and three men assisted with the course marshalling.

At Amsterdam parkrun, Robert Grainger was fifth Over-50, at Vilnius parkrun, Harry Whitehouse was first Over-75, and at Cardiff parkrun Harry Butterworth was second overall of a massive 880 finishers.

Five of the six SAC members finished first place in their age group at the Cinder Track (Whitby) parkrun.

In finish order David Field was first Over-60, Melanie Padgham O60, Linda Hinchliffe O50, Mary Slater O75 and Patricia Keenan O70.

Melanie D’Eath followed Linda Hinchliffe for second O50.

Sewerby: William Anderson 1st overall of 236, Lisa Bourne 2nd O50, Chris Bourne 7th O55, Christine Robertson 1st O65.

Twenty-two SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Kyle Smith was the club’s first finisher with 30th overall of 207.

Katy Dannerolle led the club females when finishing fourth overall of 91 and second Over-50.