​Scarborough Athletic Club’s stars rewarded at annual presentation evening

Stacy Stone presents the Richard Stone Trophy to Harry Whitehouse.

The main awards are as below and the complete list is also included.

Overall Male Road Running - Jackson Smith - Impressive and consistent results in 10k Runs and especially his result in the GNR where he placed very highly and he was second in his age group by just 1 second with a time of 74:07.

Overall Female Road Running - Rhona Marshall - first lady in two 10k races in 2022 and achieved a sub 3 hour marathon at Manchester with a time of 2:59:50.

The Most Improved Lady winner was Claire O'Neill.

Most Improved Man - Mark May - Semi Retirement agreed with mark and he improved his times at Parkrun, 5k, 5 miles, 10k, 10 miles and half marathon, improving from his first half marathon time of 1:59:58 to 1:36:23.

Most Improved Lady - Claire O'Neill - Improvements throughout 2022 at Parkrun,, 10k by 4 minutes, 10 mile by 7 minutes and an impressive improvement on a difficult half marathon Great North Run course by 7 minutes.

Marathon Man - Glyn Hewitt - Impressive run at Manchester with a time of 2:59:40.

Marathon Lady - Rhona Marshall - ran her first sub 3 hour marathon at Manchester in a time of 2:59:50.

Mike Ellwood Cup, 10k Series - Jackson Smith - Consistent fast times and age group wins in a number of 10 k races through 2022.

Janet Lawrence, 10k Series - Rhona Marshall - over all and age group wins when taking part in 10k events in 2022.

Fell Male - Overall - Dan Bateson - Overall win in the latest series of Fell races and also some excellent placings in some top class fell races around the country.

Fell Female - Overall - Rhona Marshall - Overall win in the latest series of Fell races backed up by some excellent runs in other fell events especially the Yorkshire Three Peaks Race.

Special Ultra Running Award - Nikki Carr Walls for completing her 100th Ultra Marathon by taking part in the Lyke Wake Challenge and finishing as first lady in the event. The majority of her ultramarathon events have been in excess of 30 miles.

Cross Country Participation - Mark May and Neil Scruton - Took park in 7 events each through out the 2022-2023 season.

Junior Athlete of the Year - Jacob Waite - New to the club but already showing outstanding effort at training nights and the will to win at all he does, already able to run a sub 22min 5k.

Coach of the Year - Rob Russell and Jenna Wheatman- presented for their work with the Junior Athletic section to rebuild it after Covid.

Senior Coaching and assisting with Junior Coaching - Chris Wade for his work with the senior athletes. Katy Rawnsley, Jennie Trown and Dawn Trown for their assistance with the junior athletes.

Contribution to Club - The Scarborough Athletic Club Handicap Race Team, lead by Margaret Scruton, David Parke and Neil Scruton alongside many others who assist with the events, presented for the work and effort put in to provide the handicap race series, and the entertainment it provides.

The Richard Stone Trophy - (Contributing to club by participating at numerous events) - Harry Whitehouse - Over the course of the 2022 running season Harry managed to take part in numerous events of varying disciplines and distances. he completed numerous10k races, cross country and mixed terrain races, 10 mile races and managed to tale part in 53 Parkruns over the course of the year including New Years Day and Christmas Day only missing one Saturday though the year due to illness. Harry is an ever present member on club nights and thoroughly deserving of the award. He was presented with the Trophy by Stacy Stone, the daughter of Richard Stone who sadly passed away after a club run a number of years ago.

Complete Results

Road Running – 2022 - Male

Senior - James Kraft, Vet 40 - Anthony Gough, Vet 45 – Dale Hepples, Vet 50 - Glyn Hewitt, Vet 55 – Mark May, Vet 60 – Chris Wade, Vet 65 – Peter Dickinson, Vet 70 – Ralph Broadley, Vet 75 – Neil Scruton, Vet 80 – Michael Thompson.

Overall – Jackson Smith.

Road Running – 2022 – Female

Senior – Rebecca Dent, Vet 45 – Claire O’Neill, Vet 50 – Fay Hethershaw, Vet 55 – Sarah Marshall, Vet 60 – Melanie Padgham, Vet 65 – Sue Haslam.

Overall – Rhona Marshall.

Cross Country – 2022 - 2023 – Male.

Senior – Paul Lawton, Vet 40 – Daniel Bateson and Jamie Ward, Vet 45 – Dale Hepples, Vet 50 – Glyn Hewitt, Vet 55 – Steven Garlick, Vet 60 – Michael Whiteley. Vet 65 – David Shipley, Vet 70 – David Fox, Vet 75 – Neil Scruton, Vet 80 – Michael Thompson

Overall – Glyn Hewitt.

Cross Country – 2022 - 2023 – Female

Senior – Sarah Noble, Vet 50 – Fay Hethershaw, Vet 55 – Sally Kingscott, Vet 60 – Shirley Field’ Vet 65 – Sue Haslam

Overall – Fay Hethershaw.

Fell Running – 2022-2023 - Male

Senior – Paul Lawton and Ian Spence, Over 40 – Dan Bateson, Vet 45 – Matthew Jones, Vet 50 – Glyn Hewitt, Vet 55 – Ian Beaver, Vet 60 – Andrew Robertson, Vet 70 – Robert Lillie’ Vet 75 – Neil Scruton

Overall – Dan Bateson.

Fell Running – 2022-2023 – Female

Senior – Rebecca Dent, Vet 40 – Lisa Baker, Vet 50 – Beckie May, Vet 55 – Julie Clayton, Vet 65 – Sue Haslam

Overall – Rhona Marshall.

Track and Field – 2022

Track – Senior Men – Jackson Smith

Track – Senior Ladies – Julia Hubbard

Field – Senior Men – Matt Burke