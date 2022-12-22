Scarborough Athletic Club’s Steven Garlick rises to challenge at annual Rudolf’s Trail

Steven Garlick impressed at the Rudolf's Trail event

The race, which is organised by the East Yorkshire Long Distance Walking Association, starts and finishes at the Village Hall at Brantingham, near Elloughton.

The course consists of 24 miles over the scenic Yorkshire Wolds on a classic route that provides a full mix of terrain; woodland, hill and dale, with sweeping views of the Vale of York and the River Humber. It includes both runners and walkers.

Garlick finished up in 17th overall of 229 finishers and an additional 16 who failed to complete the course in 3 hours 50 minutes.

Harry Whitehouse was in Parkrun action

This was his latest challenge in recent times since joining the club. He competed in the United States Marine Corps 30 miles Ultra Marathon, and was a scoring team member in the latest East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Bishop Wilton which is one of toughest in the league.

The adverse winter weather put paid to many local Parkruns other than Sewerby, where just two club members joined a reduced turn-out.

Club newcomer Matthew Rutt finished third overall of 94 which was his best result this year before joining Scarborough AC.

Harry Whitehouse completed his 165th Parkrun as the 61st overall and 1st Over-70.

Guilia Wilkins took part in the latest Endcliffe Sheffield Parkrun, and was 52nd female overall of 114.