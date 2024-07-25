Scarborough Athletic Club’s Sue Haslam races to age group win at Chop Gate fell race

Matthew Jones was in fell action again at Kentmere Valley.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Sue Haslam competed in the fifth race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series.

This consisted of a 9.8km course with 344m of climb, based around the village of Chop Gate, writes Mick Thompson.

Sue finished ninth female overall of 21 and 1st Over-70.

Matt Jones competed in the Kentmere Horseshoe Fell Race, held around the Kentmere Valley in the Lake District and consisted of a 12.3-mile course with 3,300m of climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Jones was in fell race action at Kentmere Valley.

Matt finished up in 39th overall of 262 and 13th Over-40 in 1.56.42.

Three SAC members competed in the Bishop Wilton Beast trail race, part of the Bishop Wilton Annual Show, and consisted of a hilly seven-mile cross-country trail race.

Mark Bowes finished 71st overall of 159 and 15th Over-50 in 70.31, Nicola Doody was 19th female Over-40 in 87.53 and Andrew Doody 30th Over-50 in 100.57.

At the Mount Pleasant Falkland Islands parkrun, Lee Wiles was second overall of 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closer to home, 30 club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

William Anderson finished first overall of 175 overall in a PB time, and also retained his 100% record of first place finishes at this parkrun.

Nicola Kidd was the first of the club’s females in fourth overall of 73 and first Over-40.

Other Male Results; R. Powell 1st Over-50, D. Hepples 2nd Over-45, M.Rutt 11th, K. Smith 14th, D. Smart 1st Over-55, D. Leeming 3rd Over-50, J. Hopper 21st, M. Heaton 22nd, A. Padgham 26th, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-55, C. Clayton 5th Over-55, N. Kilroe 1st Junior 10-Years, D, Field 3rd Over-60, D. Lester 7th Over-50, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Smith 5th Over-60, A. Blackman 9th Over-40, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, R. Broadley 3rd Over-75, M. Padgham 5th Over-65, R. Goff 5th Over-75

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Female Results; F. Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, J. Graves 1st Over-60, J. Clayton 2nd Over-55, C. Bilton 4th Over-45, L.Tomlinson 6th Over-45, G.Metcalfe 28th, L.Lester 8th Over-45, E. Fordyce 4th Over-55 with a PB, K. Rawlinson 5th Over-55 with a PB, S. Vaughan 4th Over-40,C. Waite 1st 11/14, H. Lawton 5th Over-40, S. Villiers 4th Over-60, M. Pepworth 8th Over-55, H. Casey 6th Over-60

Helpers; Carey Bilton, David Bond, Susan Bond, Hilary Casey, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite

At Sewerby parkrun, Linda Hinchliffe was 37th of 118 females and sixth Over-50.

Lesley Bayes was second Over-70, Julie Hudson eighth O60, Mick Thompson second O80, Patricia Keenan third O70 and Mary Slater fifth O75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Whitby parkrun, Victoria O’Neil was 21st of 73 females and second Over-45.

All Other Parkruns

Saltburn: Lisa Bourne 2nd female overall and 1st O50, Chris Bourne 3rd O55.

Powys: Harry Whitehouse 1st O75.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 7th O55.

Endcliffe Sheffield: Guilia Wilkins 6th Over-45.