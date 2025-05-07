Scarborough Athletic Club’s Sue Haslam races to Over-70s win at British and English Master Athletics 10 Mile Road Race Championships

The Scarborough Athletic Club runners at the Kirkbymoorside 10K race.

​Scarborough Athletic Club’s Sue Haslam competed for the Northern Athletics Association at the British and England Masters Athletics 10-Mile Road Race Championships at Mallory Park in Leicestershire.

Over a lapped course in adverse windy weather conditions, Sue finished ninth of 29 Females overall, first overall for Northern Athletics and first Over-70 in 73.51, writes Mick Thompson.

Her time was close to her UK Athletics All Time best for an O70 Female of 73.06, which Sue achieved at the Ferriby 10-Mile race in February.

Fourteen club members ran in the very popular Kirkbymoorside 10K Road Race.

Scarborough AC's Callum Andrews in action at the Kirkbymoorside 10K on Sunday.

First finisher for the club was 20-year-old Callum Andrews who finished eighth overall of 398 in a Personal Best 38.33.

He spent the previous day going round the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Course route!

Melanie Padgham was the club’s first Female finisher with 75th overall of 176 and fourth O60 in 59.13.

Thirty-five SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Matthew Heaton with ninth place overall of 264.

Hester Butterworth led the club’s females in sixth overall of 97 and first Over-50.

Other Male Results; J. Sharp 14th with a PB. Jack Hopper 17th, M. Rutt 20th, C. Brown 2nd Over-50, E. Unanue 6th O40, M. Pepworth 1st O55, P.Smith 1st O60, N. Kilroe 3rd Junior 10 years with a PB, David Field 2nd O60, M.Hyde 3rd O45, C.Clayton 4th O45, D.Lester 4th Over-50, D. Hepples 4th O45, C. Bourne 5th O55, P. Northedge 1st O75, P.Shepherdson 5th Over-50, R.Glover 9th O45, P.Barnard 11th O55, K. Cousins 7th O50, J. Lambe 12th O55, M. Padgham 11th O65.

Other Female Results; L. Bourne 2nd O50, F. Hethershaw 3rd O50, J.Graves 1st O60, E. Fordyce 6th O55, J. Wiles 9th O60, S. Shepherdson 9th O50, L. Lester 11th O45, M. Pepworth 12th O55, A. Morgan Harrison-Lee 13th O55, N.Edmond 14th O55, C.Bilton 14th O45.

Helpers; Carey Bilton, David and Susan Bond, Nicki Edmond, Helen Layton, Victoria O’Neil, Chris and Jacob Waite.

At Sewerby parkrun, Katy Dannerolle was fifth Female overall of 181 and first O50.

Paul Griffiths was eighth O45, Christine Robertson second O65, Tanya Mace 26th O55 and Mary Slater second O75.

At Dalby, Robert Preston was 16th overall of 207, and at Whitby Aaron Padgham was 40th overall of 158.

At Skipton, Michael Webster was second O60 and Angela Jordan fifth O55.

At Saltburn parkrun, Clive Allen finished as first O65 and Suzanne Villiers second O60, Harry Whitehouse was first O75 at Grantham and at Oldham Kevin Hutchings was seventh O55.