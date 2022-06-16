Scarborough Athletic Club's takeover of North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun is a huge success

Scarborough Athletic Club members took over the running of the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun Photo by Mik Lambert

Due to the kind permission of Tony Stewart, the Parkrun director, Scarborough AC provided most of the volunteer posts that are required to stage the Parkruns, at the scenic Wykeham location, to publicise their club, writes Mick Thompson.

In addition to 18 club members who volunteered, 22 club members took part on a fine but very windy morning.

However, seven runners managed to achieve a Parkrun PB for the standard five-kilometre standard distance.

The start of the Scalby Fair fun run

The first finisher for the club and overall was Paul Lawton who headed 165, which included a remarkable 74 ‘first timers’ at this Parkrun.

The first female finisher for the club was Claire O’Neil who was second overall of 66 and first Over-45.

Other male results

E. Thompson 1st 15-17 PB

Robert Preston at Sledmere Sunset Trail 10k

A. Gough 3rd Over-40 PB

G. Casey 23rd overall

A. Padgham 27th overall

C. Bourne 5th Over-50

C. Clayton 1st Over-55 PB

J. Hopper 37th Overall

D. Tomlinson 8th Over-50 PB

D. Bateson 7th Over-40

Clare O'Neil at Sledmere Sunset Trail 10k

A. Keenan 2nd Over-75

R. Gough 3rd Over-70

M. Thompson 1st Over-80

Other female results

K. Wills 1st Over-35

J. Clayton 3rd Over-55

E. Thompson 1st JW11-14

L. Tomlinson 5th Over-45 PB

M. Slater 1st Over-70 PB

C. Bilton 10th Over-45 PB.

Sixty-nine club members competed in the second round of the club Summer Handicap series of races, which consisted of a 5km out and back course on Filey Beach.

The handicap nature of the race meant that the faster runners started last, so they could enjoy an even faster pace as they caught up with and overtook slower runners.

The first finisher on handicap was Jane Hamp who was followed by Linda Hindhaugh and Andrew Chidwick.

The fastest men’s finisher was Jackson Smith, with Ryan Sheader and Robbie Preston second and third fastest.

The fastest female finisher was Rhona Marshall, with Rebecca Dent and Anna Giddings second and third fastest.

In association with the Scalby Village Committee, Scarborough Athletic organised a Scalby Fair five-kilometre multi-terrain race.

This consisted of two laps around the village area and attracted 37 runners.

Harry Butterworth held off a strong challenge from Jackson Smith to finish first overall of 37, and Chris Brown who was third overall.

The first female finisher was Anna Giddings who was followed by Sue Haslam and Hester Butterworth.

At least 21 club members competed in the Sledmere Sunset Trail Race.

Due to a marshalling error many leading runners went off course, and after running extra distances some then decided to retire from the race.

The results supplied by the official race timekeeping firm recorded Robert Preston as the third overall of 325 in an excellent time in the circumstances of 41.59.

He was followed by Anthony Gough 15th in 50.00 and Ekaitz Unanue 18th in 50.48.

Claire O’Neil led the club’s female runners after finishing third overall of 187 and first Over-40 in 50.58.

She was followed by Fay Hethershaw in 56.10 and Michelle Fletcher with 56.18.

Kevin Archer shone in the British Masters Championships at Derby.

In the final of the 1500m for men aged 65-69, he added another national silver medal to his collection after finishing a tactical race in 5:40:47.

Nick Coombes competed in one of the Settle Saunter Trail Races, he completed the half-marathon event in 38th overall of 83 and was fifth Over-60 in 2:41:36.

Jenny Kettlewell competed in the 23-mile event and finished 10th Over-40 in 5:25:54.

Rob Umphray who recently joined SAC, competed in the Nene Valley 20-mile Trail Race.

He made an impressive club debut after finishing 13th overall of 68 in 3:18.25

Two club members competed in the Hull Half Marathon Road Race.

Jo Ireland finished in 1:58:18 and Andrew Chidwick made an event and club debut when finishing in 1:48:19

Three club members competed in the Hull 10k race.

Paul Thompson was third Over-60 in 43.37, Tom Carrington followed in 49.35, and Victoria O’Neil clocked 57.16

Victoria Lockey competed for England in the ‘Fur’ International Cannicross Races at Pembrey Forest, Carmarthenshire with her two dogs Dasher and Molly.

Over two consecutive days with 5km races, with the finishing times combined, she and her dogs finished ninth individually and the England team was the overall winners.

Nikki Carr Walls competed in the Dalby Inferno event.

The contestants had to complete laps of a three-mile loop in under 59 minutes.

Those who had completed what were described as 9 ‘warm-up’ laps, qualified for a final 3-mile at race pace.

Nikki joined 138 others who qualified for the final, and in what was then very warm weather conditions in the forest, she finished 10th overall and fourth female.

Andy and Nicola Doody took part in the Morecambe Parkrun, and both achieved PB Parkrun times.

Nicola was ninth female overall of 107 females and first Over-45, and Andy was ninth Over-50.

Pauline Elliott was the only club member at the Sewerby Parkrun.

She finished 19th female overall and fourth Over-40.

Four club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Dave Fox led the quartet after finishing 27th overall of 101 and second Over-70.

Pete Northedge was second Over-75, Sarah Gilbert fifth Over-50 andWendy Pattison sixth Over-50.

Harry Whitehouse took part in the Clitheroe Castle Parkrun.

Over a five-lap course he finished first Over-70.

Monty and Jenny Kettlewell took part in the Skipton Parkrun.