Scarborough Athletic Club’s Will Anderson powers to third spot in Sewerby’s East Yorkshire Cross Country League finale

The Scarborough Athletic Club team line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League finale at Sewerby.

Will Anderson coped very well with the adverse conditions to finish third overall of 253, which was his best placing after competing in the league for only the third time this season soon after joining the club, writes Mick Thompson.

Will was followed by: Ian Spence 8th, Paul Lawton 15th, Robert Preston 16th, Glynn Hewitt 35th and Jamie Ward, who completed the joint second-placed scoring men’s team in 42nd.

Male backup results; D. Hepples 60th, D. Smart 79th, D. Field 100th, N. Scruton 105th and 1st Over-75, A. Atkinson 116th, M. Rutt 117th, D.Fox 151st.

The overall men’s team placing of third with now 11 teams, was a notable result after 6th place last season.

The women’s team was led by Fay Hethershaw, who was 16th female of 159 and second Over-50.

Fay was followed by Anna Giddings in 19th and Sue Haslam in 25th and first Over-65 before starting next season as an Over-70.

Jane Hamp closed in for the team in 45th and second Over-65 behind teammate Sue Haslam, to complete the team’s seventh place. Sally Kingscott backed up in 78th.

The overall team placing of fifth was a notable result after ninth last season.

League overall prize winners: Paul Lawton sixth overall, Neil Scruton first Over-75, Sue Haslam first Over-65 and Jane Hamp second Over-65.

Other age group results: Ian Spence eighth Male, Dale Hepples sixth Over-45, Duncan Smart sixth Over-55, David Field ninth Over-55, Fay Hethershaw third Over-50 and Sally Kingscott sixth Over-55,

Club awards will be presented to the following athletes, who completed six races, or five races plus marshalling a league race; Dale Hepples, Fay Hethershaw, David Field, Sally Kingscott, Neil Scruton, Paul Lawton, Matthew Rutt, Jane Hamp, Ian Spence and Duncan Smart.

Twenty-nine SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Duncan Smart finished fifth overall of 149 and the first Over-55.

Jayne Graves was the second female overall of 60 and second Over-60.

Other male results; R. Powell 1st Over-50 with a PB, M. Rutt 13th, S. Forbes 16th, R. Glover 2nd Over-45, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-55, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, D. Lester 6th Over-50, D.Fox 1st Over-70, P.Northedge 1st Over 75, P. Shepherdson 10th Over-50, H. Forkin 2nd Over-75, P. Grahamslaw 4th Over-60, D.Field 5th Over-60, M. Thompson 2nd Over-80.

Other female results; J. Clayton 1st Over-55, J. Webb 5th Over-60, S. Villiers 6th Over-60, E. Fordyce 3th Over-55, L. Lester 6th Over-45, M. Pepworth 4th Over-50, W. Pattison 5th Over-50, S.Carr 7th Over-60, N.Edmond 5th Over-55, H. Casey 8th Over-60, C.Bilton 7th Over-45, V. O’Neill 8th Over-45.