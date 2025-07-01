Scarborough Athletic's home kit launch day at The Tow Bar was a smash hit on Sunday. Photos by Zach Forster

A huge crowd of Scarborough Athletic supporters flocked to The Tow Bar in Cayton Bay on Sunday for a very successful home kit launch.

Boro players sported the smart new red home Adidas kit and goalkeeper top at the popular annual event, the loyal fans snapping up their replica kits instantly.

Boro’s X account posted: “Was that a record breaking attendance for The Tow Bar?

"What an amazing day for the home kit launch, it was great to see so many Seadogs enjoying the brilliant family friendly atmosphere.

Young fans meet Boro stars Luca Colville and Billy Marshall. Photo by Zach Forster

“Thank you to everyone at The Tow Bar for making it possible, their hard work today and their continued support.”

The special T20 fundraising match between Boro footballers and Scarborough CC saw a bumper crowd of 480 enjoy a fabulous Thursday night at North Marine Road, which raised almost £3,000 for Athletic.

An exciting game went down to the final over, as Boro, boosted by an unbeaten half-century from captain Dom Tear secured the win with just three balls remaining.

The SCC XI batted first, reaching 109-6, Darren Foreman taking two wickets in one over.

The Boro fans soak up the sun at the Tow Bar and listen to the live music. Photo by Zach Forster

Ryan Blott, Ryan Whitley, Richie Bennett and Jordan Tear (Dom’s brother) all chipped in with a wicket.

The highlight for the batting side was a partnership of 41 between Tom Bussey (34) and Kieran Rutter (18), with Archie Hammond (24) also impressing.

Boro’s reply centred around a superb 52 from opener Dom Tear, which included five fours and a towering six to the popular bank.

When he retired having reached his half-century, the SCC XI fought back, with Rutter taking three wickets as Boro suffered a mini collapse, with Hammond and Tom Denton also bagging a wicket, but Michael Duckworth (11no) and Jordan Tear (9no) saw them home in the final over, to end hugely successful game, which raised £2,947 for the No Battle No Victory fund, hopefully could become an annual event.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull, right, shares a joke with players Luca Colville and Will Thornton. Photo by Zach Forster

The Boro away kit launch will be held at Scholar’s Bar, Somerset Terrace, on Friday night, 7pm start.

The new kit will also be revealed online that evening for those who can’t attend the event. The kit will be on sale online the following day.

Boro kick off their pre-season programme with a trip to Selby Town on Saturday, 1pm kick-off.