Scarborough Athletic members sparkle at Eskdale Eureka Fell race

Some heavy overnight rain contributed to what was a challenging event that consisted of a nine-mile course with 1,400 feet of climb , and which was based at Castleton, wrties Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was eighth overall of 97.

He was followed by men’s team members Alan Whelan 13th and first Over-55, Glynn Hewitt 21st and Simon Burnley, who closed in for the third-placed team, in 22nd.

The women’s team which finished second was led home by Rhona Marshall who was the first female overall.

Katy Rawnsley followed in seventh and first Over-45 and Sue Haslam closed in for the team in 13th and first Over-65.

The Men’s ‘B’ team was eighth and the Women’s ‘B’ team was fifth.

Men’s B Team Result: Dale Hepples 42nd, Neil Scruton 43rd & 1st Over-70, Andrew Robertson 49th, David Field 50th, Chris Bourne 55th & Nick Coombes 62nd backed up the team.

Women’s B Team Result: Rebecca Dent 15th and 1st Under-23, Fay Hethershaw 17th and 3rd Over-50, Julie Clayton 23rd and 1st Over-55, and Sally Kingscott backed up the team in 26th.

The club’s Cross Country Secretary Mick Thompson competed in the fourth round of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League, at Summerhill Country Park Hartelepool.

Recent rainfall made the going extremely muddy in parts and a wider than normal stream crossing, added to the most challenging course of the seven races in the league as Mick finished second Over-80.

Sewerby was the most popular of Parkruns for club members once again with 13 participants.

The first finisher for the club was Sam Forbes who was 14th overall of 127.

Elsa Lees led the club’s females after finishing 15th overall of 51 and 1st 11-14.

Other results in gender order, Male: K.Archer 1st Over-65, A.Padgham 28th, A.Marr 4th Over-45, R.Hyde 6th Over-50, A.Keenan 1st Over-70.

Female: L.Hinchliffe 5th Over-50, P.Elliott 2nd Over-40, Evie Lees 2nd 15-17, S.Marr 7th Over-50, P.Keenan 1st Over-70, M. Slater 2nd Over-70.

Ten club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Robert Preston who was 4th overall of 106.

Nikki Carr Walls led the club’s females in 5th overall of 48

Other results in gender order, Male: W.Moisey-Smith 3rd 11-14, G.Shelton 4th Over-60, G. Casey 34th senior, D.Fox 2nd Over-70, P. Northedge 3rd Over-70.

Female: A.Smith 16th Senior, F. Carr 3rd 11-14, S. Carr 6th Over-60.

Four club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Matt Middleton who was second overall of 98.

Hikari Ford was ninth female overall of 34, and headed Ruth Rutt who was first Over-60.