Scarborough Athletic Reserves complete the double over LIV Supplies with 5-2 home win

George Walmsley opened the scoring for Boro Reserves against LIV. Photo by Zach Forster

​Scarborough Athletic Reserves completed a Humber Premier League double over LIV Supplies, with a convincing 5-2 home win at Filey Community Sports Ground.

​With a strong wind at their backs, LIV missed a fifth-minute penalty, then Boro keeper Ben Chamberlain pulled off three terrific saves, the best of which saw him tip over a point-blank header.

Boro were spurred into action, and went ahead when the lively George Walmsley charged forward, skipping past several challenges, and linking up with Robbie Scarborough, before sublimely curling his shot into the bottom corner.

Boro took control, skipper Jake Reeves supplying some classy passes to wide men Billy Leach and Emilio Colangelo-Cole, but LIV absorbed the pressure, then snatched an equaliser seconds before the interval with a deflected shot.

Boro Reserves

Chamberlain made a crucial save early in the second half, but a brilliant individual goal from Leach restored Boro’s lead, as he cut in from the wing, brushing off two challenges before lashing into the far corner.

Soon after, Riley McGinty ghosted in to finish a fine passing move to fire Boro 3-1 ahead. There was then a delay when the referee was felled after a collision with a LIV player.

When play resumed, full-back Taylor Hide fired in a spectacular long-range strike to make it 4-1.

Boro penalty appeals were waved away when Saikou Sillah appeared to be fouled, but LIV were awarded a second spot-kick, which they scored.

The game became heated, with a few cards dished out, but a late Robbie Scarborough strike sealed the win for Boro.

Boro Reserves entertain Brandesburton on Saturday, kick-off 2pm at Filey Community Sports Ground.​