Scarborough Athletic FC news

The club have been busy making improvements to the ground this summer, with the new Fan Zone featuring The Victory Bar, an office and club shop.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull was quick to hail the important contribution made by Valley Bar Seadogs towards the new Fan Zone.

He said: “The Valley Bar Seadogs have been brilliant, raising £17,000 towards the new Fan Zone is an amazing effort.”

To enable the club to have their own bar in the Fan Zone, Boro have had to agree that no alcohol will be taken out of the clubhouse bar into the ground on matchdays, this is a condition of the club having their own license for the Victory Bar.

Entry via the clubhouse door to matches will only be for players and officials, matchday volunteers, hospitality guests and supporters with a valid ticket for seats in the west stand.

Entry to the Fan Zone on matchdays will be through the Boro gates turnstiles and through a new gate at the rear of the shed end.

The Fan Zone and Victory Bar will be open at 12noon on Saturdays for matchdays, with the final touches in the bar area being made this week.

Players will be served their post-match meal in the Victory Bar with fans.