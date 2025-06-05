Scarborough basketball star Grace Roberts earns England Under-14s call-up

Grace Roberts has been called up by England U14s basketball team.

Scarborough teenager Grace Roberts has been selected to represent England U14s girls basketball team.

The Lady Lumley’s School student’s progress and dedication has paid off after a three-day trial at Manchester Basketball Performance Centre, where 23 of the country’s leading talent came together to try and make the squad for two upcoming events.

The squad was finally announced and 12 talented young players were selected to represent their country and Grace, who is still only 13, is one of the two youngest girls to make the final squad.

Grace has had a very successful first season playing for Sheffield Hatters at both U14s and U16s premier, reaching the play-offs at both age groups.

She made the final four with the U16s where the team went on to finish third overall for the season.

The first set of games will be in Greece from June 6-9 where the team will play local teams Aris, Iraklis and PAOK.

The squad will fly out to Thessaloniki on June 6, having three daytime training sessions to run alongside the three evening games.

This is in preparation for the home nations tournament in Glasgow which runs from June 13-15 against Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Proud dad Steve said: “After only starting playing three years ago at Scarborough Seahawks Grace’s determination to progress at every level and drive to better herself is a huge credit to the coaches and club at Scarborough.

"The continued support of Neat Flooring Ltd is such a huge boost to help with rising costs of travel and training.”