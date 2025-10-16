Scarborough basketball star Grace Roberts targets Team GB spot

Scarborough’s Grace Roberts was on top form as England Girls U14s basketball team won the Home Nations Tournament.

​​After a very successful first campaign Scarborough basketball star Grace Roberts is now fully focused on the 2025-26 season at Sheffield Hatters.

She will again be playing for both the under-14s and under-16 teams in the Northern Premier Divisions.

Her first season could not have gone any better, selected for the North Region to compete at the Aspire tournament at the Manchester Basketball Centre for the Under-15s age group, losing out in the final to the South in the final by a 88-59 margin.

The biggest highlight was making the England Under-14s team that went on to win the Home Nations tournament in Scotland, defeating Ireland 56-29 in the final.

Grace Roberts is keen to impress again for Sheffield Hatters this season.

Grace was named in the All Star 5 team and overall MVP for the Home Nations tournament.

Proud dad Steve Roberts said: “It has all been a bit overwhelming watching how fast she has progressed.

"Grace is now regarded as one of the brightest talents in her age group in the UK, we have to pinch ourselves sometimes but she seems to take it all in her stride.”

The teenage star has been invited to train alongside the Sheffield Hatters senior team this coming half-term for three days.

Steve added: “Every coach we speak with holds Grace in the highest regard, her dedication is unbelievable and as parents we really could not be any prouder of her.

“She is again training with the England girls team and hoping to take the next step to Team GB.”

Now looking forward it really is an exciting time for this highly talented Scarborough teenager, still only 13 years old Grace really has a very bright future in the game.

Steve said: “Travelling all over the country for games and training camps, alongside regular training at Sheffield we are still actively looking for any support or sponsorship for her

“Neat Flooring have been a massive help to the rising costs and we can’t thank Neil and Tony enough for their support “If anyone else would be interested in helping we have set up a GoFundMe page and any other support would be greatly appreciated."

Steve can be contacted via email on [email protected] or donations can be made to Grace’s GoFundMe page on https://gofund.me/d95e8b69c