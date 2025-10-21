Scarborough Racketball player Ollie Hillier celebrates his win against Malton.

Scarborough’s 2025 York and District Racketball League came to a conclusion and it was a great season for the Silver Royd-based team.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finishing bottom of the league in 2024 the team thought that a tough season was ahead as the league increased to eight teams from four.

However it was evident every Scarborough player had improved and included newcomers Ben Squires and Ben Allen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final match saw the team play Malton away and Scarborough No 2 Ollie Hillier was confident this would be his evening to achieve his first seasonal victory.

With the team needing 10 points to finish third in the league, No 3 Mark Squires lost 3-1 in the opener.

With the pressure now on, Ollie took to the court and played, undoubtedly, his game of the season.

With long rallies flowing Ollie dug deep and eventually ground his opponent down to gain a well deserved and vital 3-2 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Fuller, at No 1, took to the court to play his young adversary Dan Boyle.

Fitness and patience showed as John ran out a comfortable 3-1 winner to win the match and take the bonus points giving Scarborough the 10 points they needed.

Captain Fuller said: “It's been a great season. All of us have improved and to finish third is a great achievement.

"With new players on board we look forward to 2026 and hope we can challenge the mighty Beverley team.”