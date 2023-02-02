Scarborough BMX star Miller Temple earns British Cycling elite call-up

Scarborough BMX rider Miller Temple has been selected to join British Cycling’s elite junior team.

The 17-year-old is one of only two boys and three girls selected for the squad who compete in the BMX freestyle discipline, an event in which Team GB took home women’s gold and men’s bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He has now gone full-time in the sport in pursuit of his ambition to represent his country at the 2028 Los Angeles summer games, travelling to some of the UK’s best skate and bike parks at least once a week, with travel and accommodation costs sponsored by Castle Employment Group.

Temple’s membership of the elite junior squad was confirmed when he visited British Cycling’s Manchester HQ to collect his kit and meet up with his teammates.

Scarborough BMX rider Miller Temple in action

He said: “It’s a great feeling. It was really good when I went to Manchester to get the kit. That was when it felt official.

“It’s all for the sport now. Leaving college was a big thing for me but this is definitely what I want to do.

“It’s amazing to feel that there’s hope that I can achieve what I want to do.”

Membership of the British Cycling team gives Temple free access to the best facilities in the country and to coaching staff who are on hand to support his development at fortnightly meets. It means he is on a programme designed to help riders progress into the senior team, achieve podium places in international competitions and eventually progress into contention for the Olympic team.

Temple said: “I’m so grateful for the support from Castle, which means I can spend more time at the facilities in Manchester and Nottinghamshire.

“It’s massively important because without that I wouldn’t be able to travel to progress faster, staying over so I can do more days at the parks.”

Castle Managing Director Kerry Hope said; “We are immensely proud of Miller and to see him earn a place in the British Cycling junior team is absolutely brilliant.

“I’m pleased that Castle have been able to play a role in his development and are right behind him as he puts everything into achieving his ambition of representing his country at the Olympics.