Scarborough bowlers snap up National Championships success

From left, the North Bay aces Lawrence Moffat, Bronagh Toleman, and Lee Toleman who won Short Mat Bowls National Championships in Melton Mowbray

North Bay Short Mat Bowls Club members Bronagh Toleman, Lee Toleman and Lawrence Moffat took part in the rearranged 2020 Short Mat Bowls National Championships in Melton Mowbray.

Bronagh and husband Lee reached the latter stages of the singles on Thursday with Bronagh knocking Lee out in the quarter-final in an extra-end shootout before losing to the eventual winner Dave Newsome in the semi-final.

The trend continued in the fours on Saturday when all three were joined by Danny Langdon from North Duffield, beaten by the eventual winners from Cheshire in the semis.

However, they were not to be denied the much sought-after first national title in the colours of North Bay and managed to stay undefeated on Sunday in the triples.

They qualified for the knockout rounds after winning all of their round robin group games in the morning.

They then faced stiff opposition in the round of 16 against a triple from the West Midlands before seeing off teams from Cornwall, Surrey and North Yorkshire.

They will now represent England in the individual championships at the British Isles Championships which is being held in Scarborough for the first time in January 2022.

Bronagh said: “What a day! What a win! What a feeling!

“This is my third national title but winning it with my husband Lee and good friend Lawrence made it feel extra special.”

Lee added: “This is my fourth national triples title and my seventh overall.

“I’m really looking forward to representing England in our home town.”

Moffat added: “After winning many Scottish national titles I was delighted to win my first English national title and our first major trophy for our club North Bay.

“We are very proud and excited to be hosting the British Isles Championships at Scarborough in January so having the opportunity to represent England in my hometown club is pretty epic”

North Bay are always looking for new members to join the club. Practice takes place every Thursday at Scarborough Indoor Bowls Club from 7-9pm.