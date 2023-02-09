Scarborough College's Under-18s Girls hockey 1st XI celebrate their semi final win over Felsted School in the National Schools Cup. PHOTO BY ADY KERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Scarborough secured their place in the final with a superb 4-1 win at Felsted School in Essex on a glorious Thursday afternoon. This was the second time the two sides met, the first encounter being the final in London little less than one year ago where the Essex side won by one goal.

Outmatched in numbers but matching the hosts in noise, the travelling support of family and staff was no less enthusiastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A visibly nervy first quarter, saw the Scarborough girls with plenty of the ball and a high press to ensure the opponents could not settle.

The Scarborough College team prepare for their National Cup semi-final

Having made a number of good saves, the Felsted goalie had no answer to Kate Barker’s shot as Scarborough went 1-0 up.

Rather than silence the home support, they spurred their side to a fantastic spell in the second quarter in which the Felsted forwards excelled. College keeper Sibelle Baz made some excellent saves and kept the scoreline 1-0 into half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, Felsted continued where it had left off and in spite of a goal-line clearance on a Scarborough shot, the girls could not get hold of the ball and a short corner gifted the opposition a rebound that was unmissable.

Within minutes, Scarborough regained the lead with a great drag flick from a short corner by Nicola Keulder.

Scarborough College Girls Under-18s players celebrate a goal in their National semi-final win

Felsted spirits broken, the visitors realised that a win was within their grasp. Harriet Swiers made it three after some good midfield play and a superb backhand cross by Lily Blythe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing out the game, Tita Deecke converted on the break to make it 4-1.

The girls now travel to London on March 1, eyeing silverware against a strong Sevenoaks in the final.

Head Coach and Director of Hockey Reuben Elliott said: ‘It has been a long journey for the girls, starting in September putting in the extra effort in training to ensure we are able to achieve things like this.

"We focus on playing as a team and our success has come from everyone on the team doing their part and there was a real belief that this team can do something special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad