Scarborough darts ace Graham Usher living the dream after earning PDC Tour Card

Scarborough's Graham Usher has shared his delight at gaining a PDC Tour Card at the Q-School

The 49-year-old suffered the disappointment of missing out on a card last year but now he’s on the tour with the likes of Michael Van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price, writes Charlie Hopper.

After day 1 of the second stage, Usher found himself sat on three points, but admits he felt in a really good position, saying: “I remember playing John Henderson on the Thursday,

"I missed Double 12 for a nine-darter and went on to lose the leg.

Grahan Usher earned £10,000 as runner-up in the MODUS Darts Super Series last October

"I went on to win the game and I think I did really well to pick up three points.”

Twenty-four hours on and Usher found himself 5-3 down in the final but pulled off a stunning comeback which ended with him pinning double 18 to make his dreams come true.

He said: “Before the game a lot of the officials were telling me that I was safe, but you can’t take that chance, not with 120 players all fighting for cards.

“At 5-3 down, my son Joe told me to switch on and I think I did, I guess I did alright.

"When I was at the event my grandson sent me a good luck message and every time I attempted a double, I thought of him.”

Usher admits he’s been blown away by the support, he added: “Joe, the family and Scarborough Hospital Stores team have been amazing, covering shifts when I was away and really getting behind me.

“It feels like a whole team event, from my work colleagues to my family, having the support of everybody has been absolutely amazing.

"I’ve now got a sponsor which has helped with the finance side, and they’ve taken a gamble on me, but I hope it pays off”

“It definitely feels like it’s been years coming but I’ve never really believed I could beat these players.

"I tweaked my throw slightly and it’s made a huge difference in the scoring and finishing side of my game.

“While we were at Q-school, the Bahrain Darts Masters was on, and Rob Cross rang me half-hour after he lost his semi which is absolutely crazy.”

Usher will compete in the Players Championships and have the opportunity to qualify for the big television majors that happen through the year.

“This was always my dream, especially when Joe got me back into darts.

"When I lost my dad to cancer, Joe was always pushing me to go to competitions and put the practice in.

