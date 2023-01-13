News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough darts ace Graham Usher picks up first PDC Tour card at Q-School

Scarborough darts ace Graham Usher has picked up his very first PDC Tour Card after a busy couple of days at Q-School in Milton Keynes.

By Andy Bloomfield
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Scarborough's Graham Usher has won a two-year PDC card at Q-School
The 49-year-old raced through the first stage before picking up three points during Thursday’s session, only to lose 6-3 in the last 16, writes Charlie Hopper.

Friday saw the NHS worker cruise through the early rounds with comfortable wins against Jim McEwan and Christopher Holt before dispatching Dylan Slevin 6-1.

In the last 16, Usher saw off Lee Budgen, 6-4, then eased past Jarred Cole, 6-3, to set up a semi-final clash against Lee Evans.

Usher beat Evans 6-2, with an 87.82 average, setting up a mouth-watering final against Adam Warner.

Usher was 5-3 behind and on the brink of defeat, but wrestled back to 5-5 and pinned double 18 to win his first Tour Card.

The Gambler will now compete on the pro tours and have the opportunity to qualify for the big TV majors during the year.

Scarborough darts star Graham Usher earned a £10,000 cash prize after finishing second in the inaugural MODUS Super Series last November.
