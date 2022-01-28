Scarborough & District Schools runners sparkle at North Yorkshire Championships

Scarborough AC youngster Ozzy Stringers took pat in the North Yorkshire schools cross country championships

The first six finishers were selected to compete in the English National Championships, writes Mick Thompson.

In addition, the first 15 finishers – 12 in the Year 7 Championship, were selected to represent North Yorkshire Schools in a Northern Counties match at Middlesbrough on February 5.

Complete Scarborough schools results, Year 7 Boys: 10th Archie Baker, 13 George Dunce, 16 Oskar Walters Hardy, 36 Max Rackham, 37 Evan McGinty, 39 Theo Sawdon, 40 Freddie Foster, 43 Finn Strydom, 48 Angus Taylor, 50 Manny Brown.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glyn Hewitt

Year 7 Girls: 3 Esme Hall, 10. Maise Davies, 17. Winne Long, 25, D. Robinson, 27. Lily-Mae Hirst, 32 Holly Culkin, 36 Scarlet Corney, 32 Olive Pinkney, 39 Else Stamper.

Junior Boys: 17 Ben Guthrie, 19 Luca Hall, 31 Max Marshall, 32 Issac Lockley, 33 Ollie Wilson, 38 Jamil Miah, 42 Ben Foulger, 43 Nat Parker, 47 Louis Richardson, 48 Elliot James.

Junior Girls: 9 Else Johnson, 21 Ellie Walsh, 22 Jess Lewis, 25 Amber Scott, 27 Chloe Robinson, 30. Evelyn Salter, 39 Mia Longman, 40 Rebecca Addison, 43 Grace Smith, 45 Abi Neigbour, 46 Sofia McGrath.

Intermediate Boys: 9 Nial Taylor-Walker, 16 Hamish Taylor, 19 Greg Walsh, 21 Sam Decazon, 25 Eliott Thompson, 28 Alex Van Der Heisden, 30 Josh Harland, 31 Ben Whitworth.

Intermediate Girls: 21 Jess Angus, 23 Olive Tenario, 24 Alexandria Evans, 26 Jemina Clements, 27 Naomi Venable, 28 Grace Fitton, 30 Kirsty Tennant, 32 Rhiannon Waring.

Senior Boys: 5 Luca Mastrolonardo, 6 Ozzy Stringer.

Senior Girls: 9 Grace Cook.

Kevin Archer competed at the British Masters Indoor Athletics Championship at The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

In the Over-65 3,000 metres final, the 67-year-old Masters International athlete was third in an impressive 11.47, a time very few much younger runners could achieve.

Sewerby Parkrun continues to be the most popular with Scarborough AC members, as 15 took part in the latest one.

Paul Griffiths was first finisher for the club and was 59th overall of 181.

Emma Foster led the club’s females and was 17th overall of 86.

The club’s Over-70 female trio achieved another 1-2-3, Mary Slater heading Patricia Keenan, and Lesley Bayes.

Other results in gender order, male, M. England 3rd Under-11, M.Padgham 1st O65, A. Keenan 1st O75, I. Lamb 12th O40.

Female: P. Elliott 3rd O40, G. Barnard 1st O55, H. Butterworth 7th O50, S. Marr 9th O50, S. Vaughan 5th O50, H. Griffiths 10th O45.

Six club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Glyn Hewitt and Robert Preston finished first and second overall of 194.

Victoria O’Neil was once again the club’s first female, 29th overall of 61 and fourth Over-40. Wendy Pattison followed in 12th Over-50.

Other male results in gender order: W. Moisdey-Smith 1st 11-14, G, Shelton 5th O60.

Just two club members took part in the latest Cinders Track Whitby Parkrun.