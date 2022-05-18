Whitby's Andy Chilton Photos by John Watson

Held at Fort William, the riders faced six hard days of tough competition and Scarborough’s Michael Brown - the Jimmy White of the SSDT - finished second for the sixth time, multi-world champion, Dougie Lampkin edging the win, writes John Watson.

Kirkbymoorside’s Jack Peace, 22, and elder brother Dan finished fourth and seventh respectively and Whitby’s Andy Chilton came 13th.

The trio also finished second for the Mamore Trophy, just beaten by the strong Yeadon and Guiseley M.C.

Kirkbymoorside's Jack Peace

In the run-up to the start of the SSDT, a two-day Pre 65 event is held.