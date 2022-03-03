Scarborough duo James Cornhill and Matty Young named Fittest in the City after Turf Games win in Manchester

Matty Young during the weight lift section

James Cornhill and Matty Young won their first-ever competition when they scooped glory in a functional fitness competition called Turf Games at Reebok Crossfit 3D in Manchester.

The event was open to athletes all across the country hosting a mixed fitness event that included Metcon workouts and weightlifting competitions.

The Scarborough duo entered the competition as a pair to judge where their current abilities are at. The workout was based upon four individual workouts with six minutes rest in-between each.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Cornhill in action at the event

The first workout consisted of rowing, cycling and burpees over the rowing machine, they won this event by a huge 37 Calorie difference. Their confidence was high after this workout.

Event two was weight lifting, three rep max front squat, three rep max shoulder to over head.

Both hit 110kg each on both lifts putting them in first place again.

The third event was deadlifts and burpees.

This event took them out of their comfort zone as the fatigue started to set in after the previous two competitions and they placed third.

Event four was a workout based on movements the duo weren’t familiar with, devil presses and wall balls.

After getting a few no reps during their workout they placed fourth in this workout.

Overall this placed the Form 360 team in first place by three clear points which crowned them the ‘Fittest in the City’ out of nine other teams.

James and Matty say the training that they did for the event is based around how they coach at their small group training facility, so everything they were capable of doing, their members would be able to do too.