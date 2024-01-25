Scarborough Gymnastic Academy Junior Mixed team wins Mid European Championships gold

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy's Junior Mixed Team won the Mid European TeamGym Championships PHOTO: TOM PECK

​The SGA team struck gold in the Mid European TeamGym Championships in Italy, while Brodie and the LS Senior Men secured second spot in their category.

SGA Coach Nikii Walker said: “We won, SGA Junior Mixed are the Mid European TeamGym champions 2023! Massive well done to the team, you were all amazing.

"The team have showed incredible team spirit and have worked really hard in preparation and throughout the championships.

Scarborough Gymnastic Academy's Brodie Aziz won a silver medal at the Mid European TeamGym Championships as part of the LS Senior Men's team. PHOTO BY TOM PECK

"A massive thank you to all the coaches who were involved in the build up to this competition, and all the amazing support from all of the gymnasts families.

"Huge well done to all the other teams as you were all amazing. What a day, we are so proud.

"Massive well done to both the SGA team and Brodie and his team, you were all amazing.

"The team success is one of the biggest achievements the club has ever had.”

Scarborough Gymnastic Academy's Junior Mixed team celebrate their win at the Mid European TeamGym Championships. PHOTO BY TOM PECK

SGA and the entire GB delegation, dominated the competition. SGA Junior Mixed were crowned Mid European champions In a challenging competition, they also won top score on tumble and trampette.

The coach added: “The gymnasts - most of whom were at their first ever international competition - pulled together as a team and held their own on the international stage, performing consistently on all apparatus.”

The team members (from Scarborough unless stated) are: Ellie Mae Sharp, Eden Chadwick (Whitby), Nina Matla, Abbie Swales, Bella Hargreaves, Kirsty Tennant, Rory Sadler, Akeel Miah, Joey Palmer (Malton), James Ash (Newcastle), Eddie McKay (Newcastle) and Jacob Bland.

Walker added: “The SGA team also had a number of reserves who worked extremely hard and were committed in the run-up to the event.

"The gymnasts came out to Italy to support the team and were there ready if needed.”