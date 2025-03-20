​Scarborough Gymnastics Academy snap up British TeamGym golds at Newcastle

SGA

​Scarborough Gymnastics Academy scooped five team gold medals, a team silver medal and SGA gymnast Emily Hunt also earned a gold as part of a City of Newcastle team, at the British Teamgym Qualifiers in Newcastle.

A SGA spokesperson said: “Congratulations to each and every one of the gymnasts who took part in the British Teamgym Qualifiers in Newcastle.

"Your hard work, commitment and determination has certainly paid off with the incredible results, an amazing five team gold medals, one team silver and a team fourth place."

Gold medallists were the Junior Mixed Team, Junior Mens Team, ️ Mixed Integrated Team 16+, Senior Mens Team,️ Youth Boys Team and Emily Hunt with City of Newcastle Senior Womens team.

The spokesperson added: "A massive thank you to the fantastic team coaches Nikii, Kadie, Evy, Joe, Hannah and Emma for all their hard work during the non stop competition weekend and to Bella, Beth and Ffion our amazing chaperones.

"We would also like to give a big shout out to Aimee, Chris and Rob who helped prepare the gymnasts ready for the event but unfortunately couldn’t be there at the weekend.

"Much appreciation goes to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and support. Everyone at the club is so proud of all the hard work and dedication that was put in from the gymnasts and coaching team to achieve these amazing results.”