Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars earn British TeamGym Championship glory

The SGC Integrated Team were crowned as British champions.

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy secured a new national title at the 2024 British TeamGym Championships, as well as a silver medal, a bronze medal and two amazing fourth-placed finishes at the Newcastle-based event.

The Scarborough club’s Integrated team won the British Championship, while the silver medal went to the Junior Mixed Team and the Senior Men won the bronze medal.

Coach Nikii Walker said: "Congratulations to all the clubs who competed in Newcastle at this weekend’s British TeamGym Championships.

"Thank-you to British Gymnastics for their organisation and to the judges, physio / medical team, officials and volunteers for all their hard work.

The SGA junior mixed team show off their silver medals.

"SGA would like to say a huge well done to all of the gymnasts who qualified and competed at the British Teamgym Championships in Newcastle over the weekend.”

SGA had five teams in the competition, which included gymnasts from North East, Newcastle and Forth Valley in the Junior Mixed team and Newcastle, Forth Valley and Saltire in the Senior Mens team.

Walker added: “The gymnasts have worked incredibly hard in the run up to the competition and have made a fantastic improvement since competing at the Northern.

"The teams put on a brilliant performance in a tough competition and achieved amazing results all round.

The SGA senior men's team show off their bronze medals.

"We would like to say big thank you to the coaches who have prepared the gymnasts for the event and to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and support.

"Also a huge thanks to the amazing personal coaches that prepared their gymnasts to compete with the SGA teams. Everybody at the club is so proud of all the hard work and dedication put in by the gymnasts and coaching team to achieve these results.”

RESULTS

Integrated Team – British Champions

Junior Mixed Team - British Silver Medalists

Senior Mens Team – British Bronze Medalists

Youth Mixed Team – 4th place

Senior Womens Team - 4th place