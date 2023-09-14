Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars net places in Great Britain team for European Championships
Scarborough Gymnastics Academy coach Nikii Walker said: “SGA has had the fantastic news that the Scarborough Junior Mixed Team have been selected to represent Great Britain at the mid European Teamgym Championships which are taking place in November this year.
"We are incredibly proud of this amazing achievement.
"The team’s hard work, dedication and commitment has definitely paid off.
"We wish the team lots of luck in the preparation for the event. What an amazing opportunity to represent Great Britain and the club.
"Huge thanks to everyone who is involved.”
As well as the team heading to Italy, SGA star Brodie Aziz is also heading to the championship later this year.
Walker added: “Huge congratulations to SGA gymnast Brodie Aziz for being selected as part of the LS senior men’s team, who have qualified to represent Great Britain in the mid European Teamgym championship in Italy.
“Everybody at the club is extremely proud of your hard work, dedication and commitment.
"This is such an amazing achievement and opportunity.
“Good luck in the preparation phase.
“Well done to the team and everyone involved. This is absolutely fantastic news.”
These call-ups come just a few months after SGA secured three new British Championships titles, including the Junior Mixed Team.
The Scarborough club also came home with a silver, a bronze, a fifth place, seventh place, eighth place as well as SGA’s Brodie Aziz helping LSGCA Senior men’s team to become British champions at Newcastle.
The Integrated Micro Team and Disabilities Micro Team were crowned as British champions.
The Senior Micro Black Team were silver medalists and Senior Micro Green Team were the British bronze medalists.
SGA had eight teams in the competition, which included gymnasts from Tumble and Newcastle in the Junior Mixed team and Forth Valley and Tumble in the Senior Green team.