Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars Rory Sadler and Jacob Bland net European Championship medals

From left, The Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars who represented GB at the European TeamGymn Championships, Rory Sadler, Emily Hunt, Joseph Fishburn, Brodie Aziz and Jacob Bland. Sadler and Bland won bronze medals.

Rising stars Jacob Bland and Rory Sadler, who are both aged 16, were the top performers for the Barry’s Lane-based gymnastics club in the European finals, as they both claimed bronze medals as part of the Great Britain Junior mixed team.

Nineteen-year-old Brodie Aziz and Joseph Fishburn, 21, were part of the Great Britain senior men’s team which earned fifth place at Luxembourg.

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy’s Emily Hunt, who is 18 years old, was in the Great Britain senior women’s team that finished in sixth place in their category.

Proud Scarborough Gymnastics Academy coach Nikii Walker, who is also the proud mum of bronze medallist Jacob, said: “It was a fantastic week of Teamgym.

"Congratulations to everyone who was involved in such an awesome event.

“We are so proud of all five of our Scarborough gymnasts, Brodie, Emily, Joseph, Rory and Jacob, who have achieved amazing results and bring home two European Championship bronze medals.

"The gymnasts’ commitment, determination and hard work has definitely paid off in such a successful championships.

“Thank you so much to the awesome GB coaching team, officials and SGA club coaches, who have supported the GB gymnasts throughout the process.

"The passion for the sport of TeamGym is very clear from everyone.

"Thanks for all your time, input and everything you have achieved with the teams so far.

"We appreciate everything that you have given to the gymnasts.

“The support from the gymnasts, families, parents, friends and teammates has been unreal. You are all amazing.

“We have also had huge support from the local community who have seen what amazing things these gymnasts have achieved so far.

“I am very excited for the future of Teamgym.”

