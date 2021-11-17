Scarborough Hockey Club Ladies 2nds line up.

With Scarborough starting off strong, the majority of the first half was spent in the opposition’s defensive circle and finally secured the first goal of the match from Ash Cowton.

Scarborough went 4-0 up in the first half, with two short corner goals by Alice Kirkup and a goal by Alex Bester.

In the second half, the hosts’ defence of Helen Holdsworth, Mieke Davison, Katy Outhart and Heather Marsay prevented Aire Valley from any opportunity to score, Debbie Graham in goal ensuring nothing passed her.

Alex Bester, right, was on target for Scarborough Hockey Club Ladies 1sts. Photos by Will Palmer

With one more goal by Cowton and another two by Bester in the second half, the ladies bagged a 7-0 win.

They now look forward to a derby against Bridlington this weekend.

Scarborough Ladies 2nds eased to a 9-0 win against York 6s.

Sophie Watson directed from the back, making sure the defence was tight but also allowing attacking wing-backs Mags Purnell and Clare Neville to hold the York attack at bay and ensuring strong and speedy outlets up the wings on both sides.

The midfield work of Nicola Guthrie and Helen Evans was solid, forceful and determined. By half-time Scarborough were 5-0 up.

Opportunities came thick and fast enabling the team to work on a few short corner routines, with Kelly Brown and Evans (2) both contributing to the goals.

This allowed the forwards of Emma Bayes, who scored once, Elaine Linsley, who led the way with a hat-trick and Becky Gilbank, with a brace, all getting on the scoresheet.

This week the ladies are at Thirsk, hoping to continue their winning streak.

Last weekend proved to be another exciting game of hockey for Scarborough Men’s Third team, who were away at City of York last Saturday facing their Men’s Eight Team.

After an initial shaky start from Scarborough, where York quickly scored and took the lead early on into the first half of the game, Scarborough quickly mounted a counter attack.

After some great passing, movement of the ball and support from the players in the mid-field including George Tolley, Jay Meatheringham and Erik Hartmann, Lewis Walker came to the rescue for Scarborough with a brilliant equalising goal off a deflection from the York goalkeeper.

The goals kept coming in the second half of the game for Scarborough, after Ben Richardson scored early on in the second half after great support from everyone in mid-field and fellow upfront attacker, Mark Gibson taking Scarborough into the lead.

Gibson followed by getting two further brilliant goals, which took Scarborough to a 4-1 lead over York.

The hosts did not give up, and all of the Scarborough players in defence including Pasin Jiranantawat, Jacob Warters, Toby Hudson and Stephen Davison worked solidly together with goal keeper Ben Hill to block multiple goal attempts from York.