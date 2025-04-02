​Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1sts secure promotion with draw at home to Harrogate

Jason Esposito scored for Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 1sts in their 2-2 draw on Saturday which earned them promotion. PHOTO BY WILL PALMER

Scarborough Hockey Club’s men’s first team sealed their promotion from Yorkshire Men’s Division Two with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Harrogate on Saturday, mirroring the previous week’s result between the two teams.

With everything still to play for, Scarborough knew that a positive result would secure their place in the higher division, while Harrogate needed a victory to keep their own promotion hopes alive.

Scarborough started brightly, dominating possession and taking an early lead when Tom Sanders finished off a deflected penalty corner at the far post.

Despite creating a host of chances, Scarborough failed to extend their lead and were punished for a turnover in midfield, allowing Harrogate to equalise against the run of play.

Monty Burlinson shone for Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 1st team in their 2-2 draw with Harrogate. Photos by Will Palmer

However, Scarborough responded quickly, as James Bryant played a pinpoint pass from deep, finding Anthony Allison on the left.

Allison fired a driven cross into the D, Jason Esposito showed incredible bravery, diving full-length to beat both the defender and the goalkeeper to the ball, restoring Scarborough’s lead.

Harrogate, fighting for their own promotion hopes, grew into the game before half-time. Their pressure paid off, and they equalised once again, leaving the match level at the break.

Recognising the shift in momentum, Scarborough adjusted their set-up at half-time, aiming to regain control. However, it was Harrogate who took charge of the second half, limiting Scarborough to breakaway chances.

With their backs against the wall, Scarborough put in a heroic defensive display. Tom Hiley and Louis Rogers produced crucial goal-line clearances, while Monty Burlinson worked tirelessly in midfield to disrupt Harrogate’s attacks.

Unlike last week, Scarborough held firm in the closing stages, securing the all-important point needed for promotion and leaving Harrogate in third place. With this result, Scarborough join their Ladies’ 1st team in securing promotion this season.

The club would like to thank everyone who has come down to support throughout this year’s campaign.

