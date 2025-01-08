Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s freeze out Brigg Men’s 4s in 7-0 home win
Scarborough controlled the flow of the game from the outset, winning a short corner in the seventh minute that Will Simpson converted with a powerful strike from the top of the circle.
Mark Gibson then added two quick goals, the second a delightful volley, giving Scarborough a commanding 3-0 lead heading into halftime.
Scarborough started the second half with intensity, and Will Simpson struck again in the 37th minute with another short corner conversion.
A stand-out moment followed as young gun Jasper Pattison scored his first goal for the club in his debut season, cutting in from the right wing and slotting the ball between the keeper’s legs.
Further goals from Ian Gilbert and Rikki Lawrence sealed a comprehensive 7-0 victory for Scarborough.
A fantastic and dominant performance marked a strong start to 2025, making it four wins on the bounce for the Men’s 2s.
This result leaves the Scarborough second team sitting at the top of the league table.
Player of the Match was Jasper Pattison, for scoring his first goal for the club, with many more expected in the future.