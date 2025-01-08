Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s freeze out Brigg Men’s 4s in 7-0 home win

SHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk

The year began on a high note for Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s with a dominant display against Brigg M4 in bitterly cold conditions, capped off with a landmark goal for one of the team’s rising stars.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough controlled the flow of the game from the outset, winning a short corner in the seventh minute that Will Simpson converted with a powerful strike from the top of the circle.

Mark Gibson then added two quick goals, the second a delightful volley, giving Scarborough a commanding 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough started the second half with intensity, and Will Simpson struck again in the 37th minute with another short corner conversion.

SHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk

A stand-out moment followed as young gun Jasper Pattison scored his first goal for the club in his debut season, cutting in from the right wing and slotting the ball between the keeper’s legs.

Further goals from Ian Gilbert and Rikki Lawrence sealed a comprehensive 7-0 victory for Scarborough.

A fantastic and dominant performance marked a strong start to 2025, making it four wins on the bounce for the Men’s 2s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This result leaves the Scarborough second team sitting at the top of the league table.

Player of the Match was Jasper Pattison, for scoring his first goal for the club, with many more expected in the future.