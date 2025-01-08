Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s freeze out Brigg Men’s 4s in 7-0 home win

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 08:00 GMT
SHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.ukSHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk
SHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk
The year began on a high note for Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s with a dominant display against Brigg M4 in bitterly cold conditions, capped off with a landmark goal for one of the team’s rising stars.

Scarborough controlled the flow of the game from the outset, winning a short corner in the seventh minute that Will Simpson converted with a powerful strike from the top of the circle.

Mark Gibson then added two quick goals, the second a delightful volley, giving Scarborough a commanding 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scarborough started the second half with intensity, and Will Simpson struck again in the 37th minute with another short corner conversion.

SHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.ukSHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk
SHC M2 (7-0) Brigg M4 (H) Images by Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk : Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s won 7-0 at home to Brigg 4s. Photo: Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk

A stand-out moment followed as young gun Jasper Pattison scored his first goal for the club in his debut season, cutting in from the right wing and slotting the ball between the keeper’s legs.

Further goals from Ian Gilbert and Rikki Lawrence sealed a comprehensive 7-0 victory for Scarborough.

A fantastic and dominant performance marked a strong start to 2025, making it four wins on the bounce for the Men’s 2s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This result leaves the Scarborough second team sitting at the top of the league table.

Player of the Match was Jasper Pattison, for scoring his first goal for the club, with many more expected in the future.

Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice