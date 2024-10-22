Scarborough Hockey Club Women’s team and Men’s 2nds storm to impressive league victories

Tilly Fenton was on target as Scarborough Hockey Club Women's team powered to a home win against Kingston Upon Hull 2s. Photo by Will Palmer

Scarborough Hockey Club’s Women’s team and Men’s 2nd team secured impressive wins at the weekend, triumphing 5-1 at home to Kingston Upon Hull 2s and 5-0 at Kingston Upon Hull 5s respectively.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Women rose to the challenge with a commanding display at Scarborough College, writes Will Palmer.

Despite early Hull pressure, Scarborough broke the deadlock with a goal from Tilly Fenton, assisted by Ginny Pattison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull levelled quickly, but this only fueled Scarborough’s determination. Kathryn Bumby restored the lead just before half-time.

Monty Burlinson was player of the match for the Scarborough Hockey Club men's team in their loss at home to Ramgaria. Photo by Will Palmer

In the second half, the hosts took control with excellent attacking play from the right wing by Ashley Cowton, adding three more goals, scored by Pattison, Harriet Stephenson, and Ally Allison, putting the result beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, Scarborough’s defence, led by Player of the Match Helen Holdsworth, stood strong, denying Hull any opportunities.

Scarborough's relentless team effort in both attack and defence saw them finish with a well-deserved 5-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Men's 2nd team travelled to Hymers College and produced an impressive 5-0 win against Kingston Upon Hull 5s.

Tilly Fenton was on target as Scarborough Hockey Club Women's team powered to a home win against Kingston Upon Hull 2s. Photo by Will Palmer

After 10 minutes a Scarborough counter-attack saw Chris Tait assist Ian Gilbert for the opener.

The away team continued to push, converting a penalty corner into their second goal with a drag flick from Tait, giving them a solid 2-0 lead heading into half-time.

Hull tried to break through Scarborough’s defence in the second half, but Scarborough stood firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another counter-attack led to Harry Amstell driving along the baseline and setting up Gilbert at the penalty spot for a simple tap-in, making it 3-0. Scarborough dominated the game, converting two more goals:

Club chairman Will Simpson struck from the top of the D into the bottom right corner, and later assisted Amstell for a reverse strike into the bottom left, giving both players their first goals of the season.

Scarborough M2 kept their composure throughout, staying busy on the attack and earning a clean sheet, with goalkeeper Rob Pattison ensuring a solid defence.

The victory secured three valuable points for Scarborough’s promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player of the Match John Atkinson consistently turned over possession and set up numerous counter-attacks, earning him Player of the Match honours.

Scarborough Men's 1st team lost 5-2 at home to leaders Ramgaria, who sat just above them in the standings, despite leading 2-1 at the the interval.

Ramgaria started the game aggressively and quickly took the lead.

Great play down the left by Allison initially led to a missed opportunity, but he recovered the ball and finished confidently to equalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long after, Scarborough were awarded a penalty stroke when a Ramgaria player used his body on the line to save a shot from a penalty corner. Allison stepped up and converted the stroke with composure, giving Scarborough a 2-1 lead.

Scarborough began the second half brightly and nearly extended their lead to 3-1, but Ramgaria's goalkeeper made a series of sharp saves to deny them. The momentum shifted when Ramgaria found their equaliser, and from that point on, the away side dominated as they scored four well-worked goals.

Despite a determined defensive effort, with keeper Hutchinson making multiple fine saves and Hiley producing two goal-line clearances, Ramgaria controlled the game comfortably, and the 5-2 scoreline reflected their second-half dominance.

Monty Burlinson’s tenacity and control in midfield earned him Player of the Match.