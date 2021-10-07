Scarborough Hockey Club's new teams ready for action

Scarborough Hockey Club's ladies team in action Photo by Will Palmer

The seaside club was riding high at the point when the leagues, along with all sports was brought to an abrupt end in March 2019. Despite the early finish, Scarborough had done enough throughout their campaigns to secure promotion for multiple teams in the Yorkshire league.

Taking advantage of all limited opportunities to play in between the regular disruption to group activities in England throughout the last 18 months, Scarborough has grown in numbers.

Autumn 2021 shows a new beginning with exciting times ahead.

The new season, with two new teams, taking the club to two Women’s and three Men’s sides to challenge other clubs across Yorkshire. Not to forget the eager Juniors section of local 10–16-year-olds.

This growth is a bold move for the club as it hasn’t had this number of adult teams for the past 20 years.

Club chairman Chris Tait said: “The big success that we have in Scarborough Hockey Club is the people and sense of community.

“It is no secret that we have many barriers that other grassroots sports clubs do not face, especially in the local area. Access to facilities has been challenging, especially after the resurfacing of Pindar Leisure Centre's multi-sports pitch to a football-only 3G surface.

“We have worked hard to build links with Scarborough College to use their facilities when school use and planning permission access allows. Some home games have to be played at the multi-sports surface in Pickering 40 minutes’ drive away.

“The increasing demand for hockey activity in the town along with, the generously creative efforts of our 100% volunteer lead club, supported local sponsors and partner organisations, we can provide opportunities for more people within the Scarborough Borough.

"This new season allows us to build our own version of a new normal. We are providing access to a community club ranging from competitive league competition all the way to people who just fancy trying something new as a beginner. However, people want to get involved. We are looking to welcome everyone who wants to come and try our club."

Scarborough Hockey Club is excited by talks with Scarborough Borough Council and national governing bodies about the next instalment of sports facilities in the area to provide facilities that meet the needs of more local sports clubs, allowing as many Scarborough residents to be active as possible.

If you want to pick up a stick and give Scarborough Hockey Club a try, just get in touch.