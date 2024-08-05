Scarborough Hockey Club’s record-breaking attendance for a beach hockey session

Scarborough Hockey Club held a record-breaking beach hockey session last week. PHOTO: WILL PALMER

Scarborough Hockey Club celebrated an extraordinary milestone with a record-breaking attendance at their latest beach hockey event.

The night, held on South Bay Beach, saw 50 participants and spectators come together to play and enjoy hockey in a unique setting that has been a part of the club’s tradition since at least 1907.

The event was a testament to SHC's community spirit, offering free hockey to members, visitors and the passing public alike.

The fun-filled round-robin tournament, played across three pitches on the beach provided just a glimpse of what the club can offer its members both on and off the pitch!

Scarborough Hockey Club - Beach Hockey - Will Palmer / www.will-palmer.co.uk

One attendee from Watford, who’d brought their stick on holiday after hearing about the event remarked: “It was great fun, well organised with lots of fun and new people to play hockey with.”

Adding to the night's excitement was a visit from a representative of the national governing body, England Hockey.

Their presence underscored the significance of SHC’s innovative and award-winning approach to beach hockey; sharing the success with other clubs as a case study of a low-cost Pick Up a Stick initiative that generates positive events in the local community during the summer.

They praised the club for its commitment to promoting the sport and creating memorable experiences for all involved.

With such overwhelming support, the club looks forward to continuing its legacy throughout the new season starting in September and is actively recruiting players.

Get in touch at www.scarboroughhockeyclub.co.uk