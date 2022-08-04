Scarborough kart racer Joseph Yau, 12, sets new lap record at Teesside Karting

Competing in Rounds Four and Five of the sprint series championship, 12-year old Joseph experienced the highs and lows of racing.

Having qualified a reasonable fourth place in Saturday’s early morning qualifying heat there was only 0.164 seconds between pole position and fourth place, the challenge for a podium was always going to be difficult with some experienced racers just ahead of him.

Proud dad Wai Kong Yau said: “In the final race of the day Joseph was competing for fourth place along with two fellow drivers when they turned onto a straight all level pegging.

“With no one prepared to concede an inch the inevitable happened and contact was made with another kart, which caused them both spin out with Joseph’s kart crashing into the other kart before ending up in the tyre barrier.

“The race was then red flagged whilst the other driver was checked over by medics.

“Race control then investigated the crash and it was deemed a racing incident with no penalties given to either driver.

Round Five on Sunday started with the Scalby School student qualifying in fourth position again.

Wai Kong Yau added: “In Heat Two Joseph carried on competing for a podium with the front of the pack when he broke the track lap record for a Rotax Mini Max with a time of 42.542 seconds on lap seven with an average speed of 57.04 mph.

“He started the final in fifth place and pushed forward with a train of five karts.

“The front two broke away slightly leaving the other three karts jostling for position until the chequered flag was waved.

“The race ended with Joseph awarded a third place and gaining his first podium after only his fourth race in the Mini Max series.