Scarborough kick-boxer Limerick Goodwin wins Young Deaf Sports Personality of the Year award

​Scarborough kick-boxing star Limerick Goodwin has won the Young Deaf Sports Personality of the Year Award.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 6th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST
Award-winner Limerick Goodwin.
Award-winner Limerick Goodwin.

​Rising star Limerick was presented with the national award at The Deaf Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony at Twickenham rugby stadium on Sunday July 2.

Proud mum Natalie said: “Limerick was nominated for the award last year. She was shortlisted to the top five nominees and then shortlisted then to to the top three after going to a panel of judges from around the country.

"The judges’ decisions accounted for 40% of the votes, while the remaining 60% of the votes came from the public, and she came away with the most votes and won the award, so she is the Young Deaf Sports Personality of the Year 2022.”

