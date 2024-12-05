Scarborough kickboxing star Sarah’s on top of the world after winning five golds in a superb 2024
Sixteen-year-old Sarah Dicks has had a very successful 12 months, remaining unbeaten and coming away with five World Kickboxing Organisation (WKO) Gold Championship Medals.
She has won gold at the World Championship in Points Fighting and also struck gold at the European Championships in the same category.
At her most recent event, the British WKO Championships, she snapped up a hat-trick of gold medals, earning victory in Points Fighting, Hands Only Points and Ultimate Points Fighter.
Sarah has achieved these titles in Points Fighting but is expanding into Continuous Kickboxing, Boxing and K1 Kickboxing and can’t wait to get stuck into her opponents.
The Second Degree Black-Belt, who has just turned 16, has been training since she was only seven years old and has dedicated herself to become the best in the world.
Sarah trains at her father’s martial arts academy, Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness, which is based at 26 Durham Street, Scarborough.
Her proud dad, and Head Coach, Pete Dicks said: “She has worked so hard over the last few years to get to the level she has achieved and she deserves all the credit she gets.
"She trains three to four evenings a week with my academy and her dedication to be the best is unwavering.”
Sarah has gained the title WKO Grand Champion and she received her award at the WKO Awards Ceremony in Barnsley on Sunday.
The teenager has a very busy 2025 ahead competing all over the UK as well as overseas representing England and Great Britain.
Sarah has also played for Scarborough Ladies Football Club for several seasons and is currently playing for their Under-18s team in the City of York Girls Football League.
Anyone wanting to join Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness, which include juniors kickboxing and fitness, ladies only kickboxing/self-defence/fitness and kickfit can contact Pete on [email protected] or look at their Facebook page.