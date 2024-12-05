Scarborough kickboxing star Sarah’s on top of the world​ after winning five golds in a superb 2024

Sarah Dicks was named as WKO Grand Champion at Sunday's WKO Grand Champions Awards Ceremony. From left, Pete Dicks (Head Coach), Andy Gee, Patrick Craven, Sarah Dicks, Limerick Goodwin and Zack Hall

​Teenage Scarborough kickboxer Sarah Dicks has finished a stunning 2024 as WKO World, European and British champion.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen-year-old Sarah Dicks has had a very successful 12 months, remaining unbeaten and coming away with five World Kickboxing Organisation (WKO) Gold Championship Medals.

She has won gold at the World Championship in Points Fighting and also struck gold at the European Championships in the same category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At her most recent event, the British WKO Championships, she snapped up a hat-trick of gold medals, earning victory in Points Fighting, Hands Only Points and Ultimate Points Fighter.

Teenager Sarah Dicks, right, shows off her three gold medals at the WKO British Championships.

Sarah has achieved these titles in Points Fighting but is expanding into Continuous Kickboxing, Boxing and K1 Kickboxing and can’t wait to get stuck into her opponents.

The Second Degree Black-Belt, who has just turned 16, has been training since she was only seven years old and has dedicated herself to become the best in the world.

Sarah trains at her father’s martial arts academy, Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness, which is based at 26 Durham Street, Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her proud dad, and Head Coach, Pete Dicks said: “She has worked so hard over the last few years to get to the level she has achieved and she deserves all the credit she gets.

Sarah Dicks shows off her silverware after a treble win at the WKO British Championships.

"She trains three to four evenings a week with my academy and her dedication to be the best is unwavering.”

Sarah has gained the title WKO Grand Champion and she received her award at the WKO Awards Ceremony in Barnsley on Sunday.

The teenager has a very busy 2025 ahead competing all over the UK as well as overseas representing England and Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah has also played for Scarborough Ladies Football Club for several seasons and is currently playing for their Under-18s team in the City of York Girls Football League.

Teenager Sarah Dicks, right, shows off her medals at the WKO British Championships with proud dad and Typhon Head Coach Pete.

Anyone wanting to join Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness, which include juniors kickboxing and fitness, ladies only kickboxing/self-defence/fitness and kickfit can contact Pete on [email protected] or look at their Facebook page.