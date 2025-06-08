Scarborough Lions Club Celebrate 66 years of service

This year marks a significant milestone for the Scarborough Lions Club as the club celebrates 66 years of dedicated service to the local community. The club was founded on this day, the 8th June 1959.

The club has been a beacon of compassion and action, bringing together individuals united by a common purpose: to serve others.

Over the six decades, the Scarborough Lions have been at the forefront of numerous initiatives that have enriched the lives of many.

From organizing the beloved New Year's Day Dip, to Santa sleigh runs, to supporting local schools, youth groups, and community organizations through their 5K Project , their efforts continue to make a tangible difference to our local community. They have raised over £10,000 this year up to May.

the poster was released in 1959 the same year as the Scarborough Lions were born as a club.

They have sponsored the Under 13 league and Cup competition for the Scarborough and District Minor League, fostering youth development and sportsmanship .

Additionally, they installed three life-saving defibrillators across the town, ensuring that help is always within reach both for visitors and locals. They also collect spectacles from a variety of places in Scarborough so they can be sorted, graded, and sent all around the world to help save sight.

None of this would be possible without the dedication of the Lion Club members. Being a Lion is more than just a title; it's a rewarding experience that offers personal growth, the joy of giving back, and the opportunity to forge lasting friendships. looking to the future, the Scarborough Lions invite individuals who share a passion for service to join them in continuing their noble tradition. More volunteers involvement can help the Scarborough Lions expand their reach and amplify the impact.

Lion David says "Join us in celebrating our 66th anniversary and be a part of a legacy that has touched countless lives. Together, we can continue to make Scarborough a better place for all."

Details are on the Facebook page about how to contact the Scarborough Lions.