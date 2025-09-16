Scarborough padel star John Fuller shines in Chiswick and Middlesbrough events

Scarborough padel star John Fuller sparkled in Chiswick and Middlesbrough events

Chiswick, London was the venue for the recent Grade 1 Seniors Padel Tour and Scarborough were represented by John Fuller and playing partner Craig Stewart, who flew in from Jersey.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having never played together before the pair warmed up in the Over-50s and were beaten in both the first round of the main and consolation events.

In the Over-60s they were seeded 2 and had early victories which saw them reach the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately things didn't go their way and they were defeated 6-1 6-3.

In the 3rd / 4th place play-off they came up against the current country’s No 1 seeds.

Finding their feet, John and Craig clicked and came away victorious 6-4 6-4 in a hard-fought game.

Next up was a Grade 2 in Middlesbrough with John back playing with Huddersfield-based Neil Baldwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again warming up in the Over-50s the pair finished a credible third.

In their main event, the Over-60s, the pair reached the semi-final and there had a long match against the host team and arch-rivals Nigel Garton and Dave Alexander.

Fuller and Baldwin took the first set 6-4 but were pegged back to 1-1 losing the second set 7-6 on a tie-break.

Going into the final set which is the first to 10 points the pair found themselves 8-6 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some patient padel from both saw them take the next four points to take the match 10-8 and progress to the final, and what a final it was.

Again taking on the country’s Number 1s, John and Neil lost the first set 6-3 but took the second 6-4.

The tie-break set came and unfortunately early unforced errors saw their opponents take an early lead which Fuller and Baldwin never recovered from and they were defeated 10-6.

Both tournaments saw John, Craig and Neil earn National LTA Over-60 ranking points putting Neil at Number 3, John at Number 5 and Craig at Number 6.

John said: ''It's been a great couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a huge chance to really put Scarborough Padel out there and I thank those at The Silver Royd for their support and encouragement.

"The next few months involve travelling a few miles with tournaments in Leeds, Stevenston in the west of Scotland then out to Cairo to represent a UK team in the European Padel League.''

We all have to start somewhere and Paul White at Barons Fitness encourages anyone wishing to have a go at padel to contact his team on 01723 357740 ext 2.

The club runs an 'intro to padel' session at 9am on a Friday morning, an ideal opportunity for newcomers to learn the game, have fun and improve.

For those already playing the club run a padel ladder. Details can be obtained by calling the above number.