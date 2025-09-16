Scarborough padel star John Fuller shines in Chiswick and Middlesbrough events
Having never played together before the pair warmed up in the Over-50s and were beaten in both the first round of the main and consolation events.
In the Over-60s they were seeded 2 and had early victories which saw them reach the semi-final.
Unfortunately things didn't go their way and they were defeated 6-1 6-3.
In the 3rd / 4th place play-off they came up against the current country’s No 1 seeds.
Finding their feet, John and Craig clicked and came away victorious 6-4 6-4 in a hard-fought game.
Next up was a Grade 2 in Middlesbrough with John back playing with Huddersfield-based Neil Baldwin.
Again warming up in the Over-50s the pair finished a credible third.
In their main event, the Over-60s, the pair reached the semi-final and there had a long match against the host team and arch-rivals Nigel Garton and Dave Alexander.
Fuller and Baldwin took the first set 6-4 but were pegged back to 1-1 losing the second set 7-6 on a tie-break.
Going into the final set which is the first to 10 points the pair found themselves 8-6 down.
Some patient padel from both saw them take the next four points to take the match 10-8 and progress to the final, and what a final it was.
Again taking on the country’s Number 1s, John and Neil lost the first set 6-3 but took the second 6-4.
The tie-break set came and unfortunately early unforced errors saw their opponents take an early lead which Fuller and Baldwin never recovered from and they were defeated 10-6.
Both tournaments saw John, Craig and Neil earn National LTA Over-60 ranking points putting Neil at Number 3, John at Number 5 and Craig at Number 6.
John said: ''It's been a great couple of months.
"It's been a huge chance to really put Scarborough Padel out there and I thank those at The Silver Royd for their support and encouragement.
"The next few months involve travelling a few miles with tournaments in Leeds, Stevenston in the west of Scotland then out to Cairo to represent a UK team in the European Padel League.''
We all have to start somewhere and Paul White at Barons Fitness encourages anyone wishing to have a go at padel to contact his team on 01723 357740 ext 2.
The club runs an 'intro to padel' session at 9am on a Friday morning, an ideal opportunity for newcomers to learn the game, have fun and improve.
For those already playing the club run a padel ladder. Details can be obtained by calling the above number.