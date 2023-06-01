A Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club group line up on Seamer Road during the 1970s

The Paragon club, the most resilient and long-lasting cycling club in the town, was formed in January 1953 in an era that must seem alien to today’s local cyclists, writes Steve Dodds.

Many things have changed over the decades; road infrastructure, traffic volume, pace of life and equipment and clothing used have shaped the future.

Sadly there are no surviving founder members; the last being past President Stan Chadwick who died in 2018 aged 102 years.

Stan Chadwick in action during a Paragon race in 1962.

His legacy remains as the club continues to adapt to the modern era and maintains a healthy membership of around 60 or 70 members.

Paragon continues with the wide policy to cater for all types of cyclists wherever possible; the leisure cyclist, the club cyclist and the racing member, with the emphasis on friendship and sociability.

Not all members are competitive but Paragon appears to have the reputation for being a time trial club, as riders challenge themselves individually over set distances against the watch; “the race of truth”. However, it should be noted that the club relies on regular volunteers to promote as much cycling activity as possible in an area with no cycling facilities.

The club is organising a summer series of free taster sessions for novices at Oliver’s Mount where four flat circuits are completed to a total of five miles. No membership is required but riders would be welcome to join.

​Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club members at the Benelux Carnival during the 1970s.

For the past 12 years Paragon have been a valuable part of the organisation of the annual Scarborough Cycling Festival at the Mount on the iconic race circuit.

Youth riders come in droves from all over the country to enjoy the use of the venue; many budding champions have been identified here.

A full time-trial race calendar is provided from April to October for members and an awards night to present many historical trophies at the end of the year.

There are also some steady social rides when the weather is kind, with a café stop of course!

Even during these modern times of increased attention to risk assessments and public liability insurance requirements, we do what we can as a club. It is very difficult to cater for everyone at the same time considering family and work commitments.

Gone are the old times of relatively carefree cycling when a destination was set for the club’s regular Sunday morning ride.

There would be several tea stops, optional distances and a lunch and tea booked at a landlady’s premises somewhere in Ryedale and beyond. There would be groups of touring riders (or hard riders as they were labelled) who would be gone all weekend and longer.

Time is a precious commodity these days hence the mainstay of the Paragon’s current activities are the short distance time trials that are manageable in everyone’s available timeframes.

Originally there would have been a centrally placed club room in town where members met up socially, played board games and had a chat over a cup of tea.

There were regular meetings to discuss club business and amongst the social events held by the club were dances, pie suppers, freewheel contests, treasure hunts, speed judging that would all probably be viewed as outdated now.

Over 60 past and present members and friends of the club are gathering for a 70th anniversary reunion and buffet at Ye Olde Forge Valley pub in West Ayton on Saturday, which is also club president Brian Musson’s 92nd birthday.

Musson featured in the ITV advert for the Tour de Yorkshire in 2017 at the age of 85 and is still going strong. He can still achieve 50 miles on a steady bike ride, albeit with some electrical assistance when required.

Paragon cherish the achievements made by members in this time; from nurturing national champions, being part of Tour de Yorkshire events when the stage finished on the seafront on more than one occasion, giving novices a chance to have a go and the more experienced members passing on their respected advice, from bike maintenance and repairs to competitive training and everything in between. In addition, we have seen more female participation.

What the club may lack in sheer numbers is compensated by the wealth of people we have in our midst; those with experience of track racing, road racing, off road, leisure riding or touring with the knowledge of route planning, the town’s youngest coach aged 16 doing a great job with her dad, coaching infant and junior riders at school, ex-national champions, Olympic squad and GB squad riders.