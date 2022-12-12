Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club stars celebrate a superb season at awards evening

Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club's top performers line up at the awards night

Paragon Club members enjoyed celebrating another successful cycle racing season at Olivers on The Mount in the company of family and friends, including Jayne and Ian Cammish from Bedfordshire.

Ian is an ex-Olympian and multiple record holder and British Champion who dominated time trialling nationally in the 1980s and beyond.

Jayne also kindly presented the trophies.

The star of the show was promising youth rider Jas Townend who now needs another shelf in her house to display the eight trophies she amassed.

After an eventful year that included unexpected surgery that caused a brief interruption to her plans, Jas mopped up all the juvenile and junior trophy competitions (Joyce Ellis and Mrs Pledger) including the ladies competitions (Jack Cappleman Memorial and Simplex Cup), road race and 25 miles handicap (Ray Flinton Cup) and was placed second in the overall 10 miles time trial handicap Ken/Len series.

Her average speed had improved from last year and she did a personal best time for 25 miles of 1:15:08 that secured the Ralph Ellis trophy.

Duncan Smart is another improved rider who has put his time trialling efforts to good use in between his triathlon, duathlon and cyclo cross activities.

Duncan won the 25 miles handicap (George Burnard Cup), third in the Ken/Len handicap and scratch 10 series, third in the Brian Ward Vets Cup and second overall in the Short Distance Best All Rounder over 10, 25 and 50 miles with an average speed of 24.540mph.

Matt Purnell gained no less than six awards; the Ray Ward Mountain Trial cup, Hill Climb trophy (Hackness), George Burnard Veterans’ cup on standard time, Mid-Season Hill Climb, Ken/Len 10m Cup, Brian Ward Veterans’ Cup.

Mike Potter was the only rider this year to complete a 100 miles time trial, gaining the Challenge Shield once again, plus the Bill Yaxley Middlemarkers competition for consistent mid-field placings and both the Senior and Veterans’ Best All Rounder trophies.

Steve Dodds has always been a strong rider who has regained his fitness to achieve a repeat win in the Jim Simpson Cup with a decent time of 59 minutes 25 seconds on local roads.

He gained second overall in the Ken/Len 10m series and the Brian Ward Veterans’ Cup.

Simon Ward won the Short Distance Best All Rounder competition with an average speed of 25.331mph over 10, 25 and 50 miles and the Challenge Cup over 25 miles in 58 minutes 16 seconds, keeping up the family tradition forged by his late father, Brian Ward.

John Tillotson was a popular winner and excellent choice for receiving the McCain Cup for Services to the Club.

John is there at every event and his voluntary help is much appreciated.

Keith Adams and his son Tom were welcomed to Paragon in their first year; both gaining an award.

Keith did a very creditable time of 1 hour 12 minutes and 48 seconds over 25 miles in his first attempt, gaining the Len Raine Novice Bowl.

His son Tom gained third place overall in the Swanzdale Trophy road bike competition; both improving their times throughout the year.

Rob Corney excelled himself in the 50 miles time trial winning the event with his tremendous time of 2 hours 7 minutes 27 seconds and gaining both the Silver Jubilee handicap and Mrs Raine trophies.

Rob also completed a set of times to gain third place overall in the Short Distance Best All Rounder (23.567mph).

Darren Howes was deservedly delighted to win the Ken/Len Handicap trophy for his improved efforts over the 10 miles series after missing out last year.

Jon Dyer won the Swanzdale trophy for achieving the best times over the 10m series using a conventional road bike as opposed to modern aero time trial machine.

