Scarborough Pirates sunk by hosts Crigglestone All Blacks in league opener

Scarborough Pirates lost a tough game at Crigglestone

It was a game of two halves as the Pirates raced into a 14-6 half- time lead courtesy of tries from Josh Collin, Alex Paddock and Liam Braithwaite.

Pirates got off to the perfect start, opting to run the ball on the last tackle, it was shipped out wide and Josh Collin opened the scoring, 6-0. Crigglestone then hit back with a try of their own to level the scores 6-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Paddock was next on the scoresheet, stepping his way through the defence and rounding the full-back to make it 10-6.

Scarborough Pirates were edged out in their league opener at Crigglestone

With the Pirates now building momentum strong running from skipper and man of the match Dave Douthwaite, Zac Metcalfe and Luke Catterill got the Pirates in good attacking position before Alex Paddock found Braithwaite in space with work still to do he grounded the ball with three defenders on his back and the Pirates led 14-6 at half-time.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first with Pirates starting well and their lead was extended to 20-6, Alex Paddock crossing for his second, brother Marcus adding the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately this was as good as it got for the Pirates, with injuries taking their toll leaving them with no subs for the remaining 25 minutes, the home side took advantage of this to score 20 unanswered points and the victory 26-20.