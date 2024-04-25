Scarborough RUFC Danesmen see off Pocklington Pilgrims to earn place in Merit Table final
On a breezy afternoon, the Danesmen hosted defending league champions Pocklington Pilgrims in a much-anticipated semi-final at Silver Royd.
Despite intense early pressure from the confident hosts, it was the blue-and-whites who broke the deadlock through a well-executed try from scrum-half Jack Daniels.
Pocklington resisted Scarborough bombardment in their own 22 for much of the first half until a deflected Scarborough penalty-kick on the cusp of half-time allowed the Danesmen to apply irresistible pressure to the visitors before the half-time break.
Veteran Scarborough winger Nat Greaves rolled back the years to cruise into the corner and slash the Pocklington advantage to 7-5 at 40 minutes.
Boosted by the try, the Danesmen burst into the second half with renewed vigour and attacked the champions unrelentingly.
Pock demonstrated their class as full-back Lewis Taylor scythed through the Scarborough line to extend the Pilgrims’ lead.
Nonetheless, the home side bounced back with a score of their own as club legend Tom Fish thumped across the line in resounding fashion.
With the scores at 14-10 to the hosts, lock Nic Lovering got in on the action to slither over the line from a jinking burst through the tiring visitors’ defence.
For the remainder of the game, with the Danesmen holding a one-point advantage, both sides looked capable of turning on the class to seal a spot in Saturday’s final.
It was the genius decision from standoff Joe Edmond to slot a drop goal late on which created breathing space for Scarborough before Alex Rowley added three points from the tee in the final minutes, seeing the hosts to a 21-14 victory.
The Danesmen Man of the Match was awarded to flanker George Wardell while Sam Jackson put in a dominant display to lead the victors in attack.
The final is to be played at Beverley RUFC against Scunthorpe on Saturday, April 27.