Scarborough RUFC Danesmen see off Pocklington Pilgrims to earn place in Merit Table final

Scarborough RUFC’s third team, the Danesmen, saw off Pocklington RUFC Pilgrims on Saturday afternoon to earn their place in the Merit Table semi-final.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 10:13 BST
The Danesmen defeated Pocklington Pilgrims in the Merit Table semi-final on Saturday at Silver Royd.The Danesmen defeated Pocklington Pilgrims in the Merit Table semi-final on Saturday at Silver Royd.
On a breezy afternoon, the Danesmen hosted defending league champions Pocklington Pilgrims in a much-anticipated semi-final at Silver Royd.

Despite intense early pressure from the confident hosts, it was the blue-and-whites who broke the deadlock through a well-executed try from scrum-half Jack Daniels.

Pocklington resisted Scarborough bombardment in their own 22 for much of the first half until a deflected Scarborough penalty-kick on the cusp of half-time allowed the Danesmen to apply irresistible pressure to the visitors before the half-time break.

The Danesmen celebrate defeating Pocklington Pilgrims in the Merit Table semi-final on Saturday at Silver Royd.The Danesmen celebrate defeating Pocklington Pilgrims in the Merit Table semi-final on Saturday at Silver Royd.
Veteran Scarborough winger Nat Greaves rolled back the years to cruise into the corner and slash the Pocklington advantage to 7-5 at 40 minutes.

Boosted by the try, the Danesmen burst into the second half with renewed vigour and attacked the champions unrelentingly.

Pock demonstrated their class as full-back Lewis Taylor scythed through the Scarborough line to extend the Pilgrims’ lead.

Nonetheless, the home side bounced back with a score of their own as club legend Tom Fish thumped across the line in resounding fashion.

The Danesmen in action against Pocklington Pilgrims in the Merit Table semi-final on Saturday at Silver Royd.The Danesmen in action against Pocklington Pilgrims in the Merit Table semi-final on Saturday at Silver Royd.
With the scores at 14-10 to the hosts, lock Nic Lovering got in on the action to slither over the line from a jinking burst through the tiring visitors’ defence.

For the remainder of the game, with the Danesmen holding a one-point advantage, both sides looked capable of turning on the class to seal a spot in Saturday’s final.

It was the genius decision from standoff Joe Edmond to slot a drop goal late on which created breathing space for Scarborough before Alex Rowley added three points from the tee in the final minutes, seeing the hosts to a 21-14 victory.

The Danesmen Man of the Match was awarded to flanker George Wardell while Sam Jackson put in a dominant display to lead the victors in attack.

The final is to be played at Beverley RUFC against Scunthorpe on Saturday, April 27.

