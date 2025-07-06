Whitby Jets Basketball Club Under-12s team.

Basketball clubs across North Yorkshire have come together to form a regional league geared towards local teams with player and officials development at its core.

Whitby Jets, Scarborough Seahawks, Ryedale Warriors and York Eagles have formed the North Yorkshire Regional Basketball League which addresses a gap in the North Yorkshire basketball area that enables players at U12s and U16s levels to play and develop their game competitively.

Basketball is a community sport, and the NYRBL is dedicated to supporting local clubs and their players and officials by creating a pathway to potentially playing or officiating at National League level.

"Our focus is to provide an opportunity locally for players and officials to develop their skills and knowledge to progress and further chances of moving into Basketball England National leagues,” stated Graeme Lindoe, Whitby Jets Chairperson.

The Whitby Jets Basketball Club Under-16s team.

He added: “There is so much basketball talent around the Whitby area and wider North Yorkshire region and we want to give players a platform to represent their clubs, communities and continue their dreams.”

Dave Smith, York Eagles Head Coach and ex-Director of Basketball England, said: “The new North Yorkshire League is a great opportunity to encourage young people in North Yorkshire to develop their basketball skills.

"Sport is such a great way for young people learning about winning and losing, team work and in these days of young people’s mental health issues encouraging mental resilience.

"I look forward to a great season for our future basketball stars.”

The NYRBL will begin in the 2025/26 season.

Further details and information on the NYRBL including rosters and game schedule will be available in the coming months.