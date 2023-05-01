News you can trust since 1882
​Scarborough Seahawks Under-12s stars soar to winning start in first-ever tournament

The Scarborough Seahawks Under-12s team netted victory in their first competitive tournament at Whitby.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
​Scarborough Seahawks Under-12s stars soar to winning start in first-ever tournament

Facing Whitby Jets, Saltburn Gulls and Ryedale Warriors, two out of three wins were enough to bring the East Coast Ballers trophy back to Scarborough.

Sublime point guard play from Saul Hand opened the scoring in all three matches while providing assists for captain Grace Roberts to use her excellent forward play to become the tournament top scorer and MVP.

The opening game against the Warriors saw some superior defensive play from guard duo Rory Zoeller-Bagnall and Cory Thwaites help the Seahawks to a 10-2 half-time lead. Coming from the bench Forwards Stanley Richardson, Hugo Dobruchowski and Dominik Kingsley-Smith added some impressive rebounding and passing to earn a 12-4 win.

The Seahawks U12s celebrate their win
The Seahawks U12s celebrate their win
The second game against Whitby Jets saw James Brownlie and Jacob Jones make the score sheet providing the team with two points each helping to secure the second win of the day 14-6.

Finally plenty of bench rotation was needed to replenish tired legs by the final game versus the Saltburn Gulls, Seahawks struggled to break down the taller Gulls offensively and were very unfortunate to lose 9-7.

Team demeanour and winning mentality showed by Wilf Ellis and Ethan Raynor was enough to make any coach proud fighting for every loose ball with grit and determination. Even a second half, unbelievable three-point shot scored by Spencer Richards, the highlight of the day, wasn’t quite enough to beat the Gulls.

With three teams all losing/play one game, the tournament winner was declared by total points scored and awarded to the Seahawks.

Coach Jackson Ellis added: “We have been training as a team seriously twice a week for only six weeks and this team has come on so much, every player is eager to learn. They have worked so hard to get to this point and every single one of them deserves this medal - I have never seen a team spirit like this. If they keep it up all these players can play at a high level.”

Anyone interested in basketball can contact chairman Steve Brown on 07740559663.

There are sessions running for u10s, u12s, u14s, u16s, u18s and Mens and have sessions available for beginners to experienced players all at Pindar leisure centre.Instagram @scarboroughseahawks

Facebook search Scarborough Seahawks Basketball Club.

