Scarborough Short Mat Bowling Club annual competition

The Club Triples competition was held on Wednesday 20 March and was open to all club members.

The winners, John, Margaret and Cyril were each awarded an engraved medal.

The "Last Ditch" Pairs, held on Sunday 24 March, is open to players from the whole of the North Yorkshire area. 12 pairs of bowlers competed over 4 rounds in a very closely fought contest with the top three places changing after each round.

"Last Ditch" Pairs winners - Elaine & Arthur

At the end of the final round there were 4 pairs who had won all their games. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd places were decided on shot difference.